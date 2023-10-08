Subscribe
Previous / How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP Next / Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

In a rut Stroll says he and trainer “all cool “ after F1 garage incident

Lance Stroll ‘f***ing hates having bad days’ and admits frustration is affecting the whole Aston Martin Formula 1 team at a Qatar weekend when he appeared to push his trainer.

Matt Kew
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

During the Friday qualifying shootout for the grand prix, Stroll was eliminated in 17th place - his fourth Q1 exit in a row.

When he returned to the pits, he threw his steering wheel out the car and seemed to shove trainer Henry Howe aside as he made his way out the back of the team garage.

Footage of this incident drew widespread criticism online, but the Canadian reckoned his emotional reaction was a reflection on a frustration impacting the whole Aston Martin squad.

“We're in a rut and it's not getting better,” said Stroll. “Frustration is, I think, in the whole group right now. I mean, we want to do better, we want to get better, but it's just a struggle right now.”

Stroll attributed his struggles to car balance, which switches between understeer and snap oversteer - something he admits team-mate Fernando Alonso can more easily drive around.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked how he was dealing with the disappointment, Stroll said: “I f***ing hate having a bad day. It's not going to change.”

The driver also replied "for sure" when asked if he still enjoyed driving in F1.

Motorsport.com understands Stroll, who steers clear of social media, was surprised that the incident with his trainer created such a stir, and he did consider posting a message to clarify the situation.

It is believed that Stroll bubbled over because, rather than having time to process events, Howe directed him to go immediately to the FIA garage to be weighed.

Read Also:

This is a process that has been expedited following a recent directive introduced to avoid drivers having the scope to take on excess fluid or pick up their phones before heading to the scales.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he and Howe had cleared the air after the incident, the driver replied: “We're good.”

Aston’s media team tried to move the conservation away from the events on Friday before Stroll added: “No, no. Keep going. You got another question?”

It was then raised that in other working environments, disciplinary action might be considered for his outburst.

Stroll continued: “We're good. He's a bro. We go through their frustrations together and we ride together, so we're cool.”

There were some calls for the incident to be looked at by the FIA, which handed Max Verstappen a community service punishment (observing the stewards at a Formula E event) for shoving Esteban Ocon after the pair collided in the 2018 Brazilian GP. However, this case will not be escalated.

The FIA declined to officially comment when approached by Motorsport.com.

shares
comments

How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach

Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues

Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe