Subscribe
Previous / Imola F1 paddock evacuated ahead of flood threat Next / Ferrari was set to delay new F1 rear suspension at Imola
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Imola remains a no-go zone for F1 personnel as flood threat remains

Formula 1 personnel have been told to stay away from the Imola circuit for now, as local authorities continue to assess the risk of flooding at the track.

Jonathan Noble
By:

On what should have been a critical set up day for teams ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the pits and paddock will instead be left empty as preparations are derailed by the unprecedented weather situation in Italy.

Multiple sources from teams have revealed that they have been requested by authorities not to travel to the Imola circuit while the ongoing situation is assessed.

Intense downpours have triggered widespread flooding, and the Emilia Romagna region remains under a red weather alert until at least Wednesday evening.

While water levels of the river by the Imola track have begun to subside after exceeding the red flood level limit late on Tuesday night, there still remain problems at the venue.

Several areas of the track have been under water, including the F1 television compound. And while the F1 pits and paddock have escaped the worst of it for now, images circulating on social media showed the support paddock has flooded.

There were suggestions on social media on Tuesday night that the Alpine team had been forced to leave its hotel in Imola because of the floods, but this has been dismissed by the team.

A spokesman said: “A couple of members from our set-up crew have had to move hotel in Imola due to the adverse weather. The main team (mechanics, engineers) are in a different hotel in a nearby town and are not impacted.”

Officials from F1, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and regional authorities were meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss how best to respond to the difficult situation around Imola, and what to do about this weekend’s race.

An update is expected later on Wednesday.

A view of the wet track

A view of the wet track

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

With conditions set to improve from Thursday, there remains a high likelihood that the track action can go ahead with little disruption.

However, the biggest issue will be in dealing with the infrastructure around the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, with many roads around the venue closed due to localised flooding.

A bumper crowd expected for the first European race of the season will likely put a strain on nearby facilities and authorities could face a challenge in getting people in and out.

There are a range of possibilities that could be taken, which go from pushing on with no changes to the schedule and organisation, to cutting back on the numbers allowed in, or to compressing the weekend timetable to give the venue more breathing space to be prepared.

F1 teams had already lost half a day of setting up work on Tuesday when they were told to leave the track, and the loss of Wednesday will put them even further behind.

shares
comments

Imola F1 paddock evacuated ahead of flood threat

Ferrari was set to delay new F1 rear suspension at Imola
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

Imola F1 weekend faces disruption amid red alert weather warning

Imola F1 weekend faces disruption amid red alert weather warning

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Imola F1 weekend faces disruption amid red alert weather warning Imola F1 weekend faces disruption amid red alert weather warning

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Latest news

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

ORRW Offroad

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"

Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me" Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"

Finke still hanging in the balance

Finke still hanging in the balance

ORRW Offroad

Finke still hanging in the balance Finke still hanging in the balance

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe