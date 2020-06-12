Imola renews Grade 1 licence as AlphaTauri plans run

The Italian venue has emerged as a candidate for a European race later in the campaign, as F1 owners Liberty Media try to put together a schedule of at least 15 grands prix.

To host F1, Imola needs an FIA Grade 1 Licence, and its previous certification was due to expire on June 17.

But in a statement issued on Friday, Imola confirmed it has renewed the licence and that it is now setting it sights on holding an F1 race.

Uberto Selvatico Estense, Imola's chairman, said: "With the renewal of the license we are in the condition to host also a F1 Grand Prix, having all the standards requested by FIA. We hope that such dream becomes true with the teamwork of the institutions and territory."

The logical date for a race is September 13, forming the last leg of a triple-header after the Belgian and Italian GPs.

One complication is that the date has already been bagged by MotoGP for its first of two events at Misano, which is just 100km from Imola.

Although they won’t be competing for fans, the MotoGP race is also to be known as the San Marino GP, and it might be difficult for the region to lend its name and support to two events on the same day.

Mugello has also been mentioned as a possible second Italian venue. However it faces some comprises in terms of creating a locked down environment for teams, as personnel would have to stay in the busy city of Florence.

The AlphaTauri team is planning to conduct a filming day at Imola, provisionally on June 24.

The team usually goes to Misano, another track close to its Faenza base, for such days but the track is understood to be busy that day with Aprilia holding private MotoGP testing then.

Although AlphaTauri told Motorsport.com that it hasn’t confirmed its plans, Imola is a logical choice for the outing given that the venue is in the running to host a closed doors race.

The extra mileage would give the Italian team and Honda some useful information, even with the restriction of not being permitted using current Pirelli race tyres. The team could also share anything it learns with sister outfit Red Bull.

AlphaTauri is only the second team known to be running its current car before the season starts in Austria in July, with Racing Point planning a 100km filming day at Silverstone next week.