All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

Imola brings back gravel traps to help drive away F1’s track limits problem

Formula 1’s push to shake off problems with track limits has prompted the expansion of gravel traps at Imola.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
#60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

As F1 drivers began their circuit walks ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the most notable changes they will notice are in various run-off areas around the Italian venue.

Key areas of the circuit have been reconfigured, with previous asphalt run off areas being reduced and replaced with gravel traps.

They are on the exit of Piratella, where the gravel trap now runs much closer to the edge of the circuit on the right-hand side.

Then the asphalt run off on the outside of Acque Minerali has also been dramatically reduced and replaced with gravel, which will leave no room for error as the cars swoop through that turn.

There is also now a gravel trap on the exit of Variante Alta which means any mistake drivers make in this area, like Charles Leclerc’s spin in the 2022 grand prix, would likely mean a permanent exit.

The revamped run-off areas were already in place before last month's World Endurance Championship round at Imola, which featured a number of incidents amid a mid-race shower.

The change in approach regarding gravel traps comes amid some pushback about the growth of asphalt run offs in recent years.

While asphalt gave drivers some room for error and meant mistakes were not terminally punished, they also opened the door to problems with track limits abuse amid F1’s latest stance.

This reached a peak at last year’s Austrian Grand Prix where the lack of gravel traps were regarded as a contributing factor in drivers running wide repeatedly – and there being 1200 offences counted over the course of the race.

The Red Bull Ring circuit is expected to make changes for this year, with it also understood that Monza will make modifications at some corners too for this year’s Italian GP.

As part of the revamp of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit a few years ago, more gravel traps were added – something drivers especially liked.

Carlos Sainz said at the time: “Welcome back gravel and pray for more gravel in the future, and grass and everything

“Because it's exactly what I think we all need to make the circuits nice and spectacular again.”

Imola has also made changes to kerbs – reinstalling double layers at  various corners around the track.

They have been put on the left-hand side of Turns 2, 4, 5, 9 and 19 and on the right-hand side of Turns 3, 6, 11 and 12. They have also been added to the exit of Turn 15 (Variante Alta).

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How an 18-month design reset transformed McLaren into F1 race winners
Next article Mercedes will need "several races" to make bigger steps with 2024 F1 car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap
Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time

Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Why Ferrari thinks Hamilton's impact will go far beyond F1 lap time
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029

Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029

WEC WEC
Le Mans organiser predicts multiple hydrogen manufacturers in 24 Hours by 2029
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP

Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Why Marquez is the key to Pramac's continuation with Ducati in MotoGP
Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Prime

Discover prime content
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global