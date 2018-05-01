Global
Formula 1 San Marino GP Special feature

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s rivals

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s rivals
01/05/2018 02:30

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

 Michael Schumacher (Benetton)

(Speaking in 2011) I was always a great admirer of Ayrton. I had seen him at a karting race, back in Zolder, and this guy I didn't know at that time immediately caught my attention: the lines he was driving, the way he was doing it, I just loved the way he was karting there.

From that day on I knew his name, and obviously when he entered F1 I still looked at him. And when I got to F1 it was the same, I just loved the way he was driving. So in a way Ayrton was my idol, even if I wasn't happy at first with his approach towards young drivers when I entered F1. But this was part of the game, so it was no big deal.

