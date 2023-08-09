Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey
A unique Formula 1 car in the iconic history of Michael Schumacher and Ferrari will go on sale at RM Sotheby’s flagship Monterey auction from 16-19 August.
In a rare offering, Schumacher’s 2002 Australian Grand Prix-winning Ferrari F2001b will be available to purchase with Sotheby’s Sealed.
Chassis 215 is one of very few F1 chassis to have never finish outside the podium positions during its competition career, presenting a remarkable opportunity to acquire an outstanding machine of the modern era.
One of the most-recent Schumacher Ferrari F1 cars to be sold, an F2003-GA, fetched $14.9m at a Sotheby’s auction last year – doubling the previous record for an F1 car, when an F2001 of his achieved $7.5m in 2017.
Car of Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001b Chassis No 215
Photo by: Jeremy Cliff
Schumacher used the F2001B for the first two grands prix of the 2002 season and said: “We would like to use the new car as soon as possible, but only if it is better than this one and reliable.”
Schumacher drove this car for the opening ‘flyaways’ of the 2002 season and won the Australian GP, an event that is memorable for the first-corner accident in which his brother Ralf’s Williams-BMW flew into the air over the back of Michael’s team-mate Rubens Barrichello.
In an incident-packed race, Schumacher slipped to fourth place, but took third from Williams’s Juan Pablo Montoya when the Colombian slid wide after a safety car restart and inherited second when Jarno Trulli’s Renault spun out.
Leader David Coulthard (McLaren) then went off ahead of the second restart, with Montoya jumping back ahead of Schumacher to lead. Schumacher repassed Montoya with a great move around the outside of Turn 2 shortly after. From there he pulled away to win by 18.6s from Montoya.
This was the first of 11 races that Schumacher would win on his way to his fifth Formula 1 World Championship that year.
“I did not think we could win here,” said Schumacher after the race. “But things change quickly and from the next race I expect it to be much closer.”
Ferrari team principal Jean Todt recalls this fantastic era of F1 domination, and in particular his fondness for working with Schumacher in this video:
Michael then drove this car to a third-placed finish from pole position at Sepang in Malaysia, following a controversial clash with Montoya that broke its front wing. After making a pitstop at the end of lap one, Schumacher produced an epic comeback drive from 21st place back to the podium positions, passing BAR-Honda’s Jenson Button to finish third towards the end.
“That was an exciting race,” said Schumacher. “As far as the accident was concerned, maybe Juan could have given me more room, but he chose not to and we just touched. That's racing. It was only a little touch, but I had to pit to change the front wing.
“I decided to push right to the end and if I had not, probably I would not have caught Button, who obviously had a problem. We have brought the old car to the first two races and did not really expect to have so many points in our account.”
The F2001b comes equipped with a three-litre, Gilles Simon-designed Tipo 050 V10 engine – capable of producing almost 900 horsepower at 18,500rpm – and an electro-hydraulic, seven-speed sequential gearbox. It weighs just 600kg.
Car of Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2001b Chassis No 215
Photo by: Jeremy Cliff
Among the most desirable of any modern-era grand prix cars in existence, Ferrari 2001b Chassis 215 will be available to buy, along with the second of only five Zagato-bodied 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’ road cars, in separate online auctions.
Both cars will be on display at RM Sotheby’s flagship Monterey auction from 16-19 August, and the F2001b will open for bidding on the Sotheby’s Sealed platform from 16 August, 12pm PDT to 19 August, 12pm PDT.
McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation
Williams F1 success is still a five-year project, says Vowles
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
F1 capital expenditure allowance puts stability at risk - Vasseur
F1 capital expenditure allowance puts stability at risk - Vasseur F1 capital expenditure allowance puts stability at risk - Vasseur
Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur
Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur
Latest news
Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round
Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round Wales in the frame to secure 2024 European Rally Championship round
Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1
Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1
Zarco would be "proud" to help Honda transform MotoGP fortunes
Zarco would be "proud" to help Honda transform MotoGP fortunes Zarco would be "proud" to help Honda transform MotoGP fortunes
Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car
Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car Mercedes thinks it has finally found ride height sweet spot for 2024 F1 car
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.