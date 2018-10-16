Hypersofts dominate Mexico F1 tyre selections

Sole supplier Pirelli has nominated the hypersoft, ultrasoft and supersoft compounds for the event at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Title opponents Hamilton and Vettel have made identical choices, and will each have eight sets of hypersofts, three ultrasofts and two supersofts.

Formula 1 drivers have overwhelmingly preferred the pink-banded hypersoft compound, with Renault and Sauber selecting 10 sets of the tyre from their allocation of 13.

As usual one set of the hypersoft compound must be set aside for use only in Q3, while either the ultrasoft or supersoft must be run for one stint of the race, assuming dry conditions prevail.