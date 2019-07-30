Hungarian GP: All the winners since 1986
1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams
1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari
1990 Thierry Boutsen, Williams
1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1992 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1993 Damon Hill, Williams
1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
1995 Damon Hill, Williams
1996 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
1998 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
2003 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
2006 Jenson Button, Honda
2007 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2008 Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren
2009 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2010 Mark Webber, Red Bull
2011 Jenson Button, McLaren
2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2013 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2014 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
2015 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
The Hungarian Grand Prix was first a part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1986, with Nelson Piquet winning the first two races as F1 pioneered the ‘Eastern Bloc’. Lewis Hamilton is the all-time winner, helping McLaren to be the most successful team here too. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
Series
Formula 1
Event
|Event
Author
|Author
|Charles Bradley
