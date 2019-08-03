Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1'14.572
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1'14.590
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1'14.769
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
4: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1'15.043
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
5: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1'15.071
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
6: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1'15.450
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
7: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'15.800
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
8: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, 1'15.852
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, 1'16.013
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
10: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1'16.041
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, 1'16.565
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
12: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, 1'16.687
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 1'16.692
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
14: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, 1'17.081
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
15: George Russell, Williams, 1'17.031
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
16: Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 1'17.109
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
17: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1'16.804 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
18: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 1'17.542
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
19: Robert Kubica, Williams, 1'18.324
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
20: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, 1'17.257 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship and Max Verstappen’s first-ever F1 pole position.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Hungarian GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
