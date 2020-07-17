Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Preview

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 7:34 AM

Following the opening two races of the 2020 season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Formula 1 fraternity will travel across the border for the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 17-19. Here's how you can watch the Hungarian GP qualifying in your country.

Mercedes heads to Hungary on the back of a double victory in Austria, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton scoring one win apiece in the Red Bull Ring double header.

However, the German manufacturer is wary of Red Bull this time, given the RB16's strength in slow-speed corners.

Sergio Perez's charge through the field in the Styrian Grand Prix suggests Racing Point could potentially be the third best team on the grid. If Perez and teammate Lance Stroll qualify well in the Hungarian GP, they could potentially challenge McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz for a top five result.

Ferrari's new upgrade package will be unveiled in full this weekend, and the Scuderia will have high hopes from it after a double DNF in Styria.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

The Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying will kick off on Saturday at 3pm local time in Budapest and conclude at 4pm local time. 

  • Date: Saturday 18th July 2020 
  • Start time: 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST /

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Viewers in the UK and Italy can tune into Sky TV for live broadcast of qualifying. RTL will show the session in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. F1 fans in Spain can watch qualifying online on Movistar F1, while Sky TV has a similar streaming service in the UK.  

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will be presenting its live coverage of qualifying straight from the Hungaroring. Make sure to check our website for live updates throughout the session.

Weather forecast for qualifying

Expect a sunny day at Budapest on Saturday, although conditions are going to be cooler than previous years. According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature would be 23C and minimum temperature 15C. 

Next article
Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Previous article

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Trending Today

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Hamilton has private chat with F1 drivers who didn't take a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton has private chat with F1 drivers who didn't take a knee

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history
Supercars / Supercars

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?
MotoGP / MotoGP
33m

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing

Ferrari F1 update package no "game changer", says Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari F1 update package no "game changer", says Vettel

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Latest news

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Ferrari F1 update package no "game changer", says Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari F1 update package no "game changer", says Vettel

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

2
Formula 1

Hamilton has private chat with F1 drivers who didn't take a knee

3
Supercars

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

33m
5
Formula 1

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95
Formula 1

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Ferrari F1 update package no "game changer", says Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 update package no "game changer", says Vettel

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.