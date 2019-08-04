Hungarian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs into his car
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Fans of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, settles into his seat
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 arrives on the grid
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 arrives on the grid
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Anthony Mackie, Actor on the grid
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
The Hungarian national anthem is played as part of the pre race grid celebrations
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The drivers stand with the Grid Kid mascots for the national anthem prior to the start
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, at the start
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
MvMax Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, and the remainder of the field at the start
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 at the start of the race
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, at the start
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle at the start of the race
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, battles with Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, at the start
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, passes Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, at the start
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, battles with Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, puts a lap on Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 for the lead
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 for the lead
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 for the lead
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 for the lead
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 for the lead
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 overtakes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 for the lead
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 crosses the finish line
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 celebrates in Parc Ferme with James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 andSebastian Vettel, Ferrari n the podium with the trophy
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, blasts Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, with Champagne
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which served up a great race with a thrilling finale.
