Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Top List

Hungarian GP: Best images from Budapest on Friday

shares
comments
Slider
List

Martin Brundle, Sky Sports F1, watches as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, passes

Martin Brundle, Sky Sports F1, watches as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, passes
1/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
2/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
3/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The nose of the Ferrari SF90

The nose of the Ferrari SF90
4/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Huge crowd support for Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Huge crowd support for Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
5/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
6/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sparks fly from the rear of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Sparks fly from the rear of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
7/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
8/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, and the Haas F1 team

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, and the Haas F1 team
9/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
10/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
11/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
12/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
13/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
14/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
15/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
16/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
18/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
19/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
20/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

ASAP Ferg, American rapper in the pit lane with Renault F1 Team

ASAP Ferg, American rapper in the pit lane with Renault F1 Team
21/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
22/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
23/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
24/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
25/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
26/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
27/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The helmet of George Russell, Williams Racing

The helmet of George Russell, Williams Racing
28/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
29/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
30/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
31/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

The Renault pit crew at work

The Renault pit crew at work
32/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
33/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
34/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
35/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
36/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
37/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
38/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari mechanics work on their car

Ferrari mechanics work on their car
39/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, in the Press Conference

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, in the Press Conference
40/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
41/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
42/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

A fan takes a photo with Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point

A fan takes a photo with Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point
43/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
44/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

A trackside display indicates rain

A trackside display indicates rain
45/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
46/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
47/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
48/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
49/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
50/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
51/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
52/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
53/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
54/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
55/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
56/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
57/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
58/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, passes Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, passes Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
59/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins
60/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins
61/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins
62/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
63/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
64/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
65/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
66/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
67/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Ferrari SF90, rear

Ferrari SF90, rear
68/100

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
69/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
70/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
71/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG W10, engine

Mercedes AMG W10, engine
72/100

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
73/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
74/100

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives
75/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives
76/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Cars of Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the car park

Cars of Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the car park
77/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
78/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
79/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

McLaren MCL34, diffuser

McLaren MCL34, diffuser
80/100

Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
81/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
82/100

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
83/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
84/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
85/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
86/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
87/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
88/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
89/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
90/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
91/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
92/100

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
93/100

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
94/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
95/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
96/100

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, in the Press Conference

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, in the Press Conference
97/100

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
98/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
99/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
100/100

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

By:
Aug 2, 2019, 6:41 PM

Check out the best images so far as the Formula 1 circus descends on Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix, including all the action as the cars hit the track for the first time on a rain-affected day.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Author Charles Bradley

