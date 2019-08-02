Hungarian GP: Best images from Budapest on Friday
Martin Brundle, Sky Sports F1, watches as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, passes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The nose of the Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Huge crowd support for Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sparks fly from the rear of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, and the Haas F1 team
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
ASAP Ferg, American rapper in the pit lane with Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The helmet of George Russell, Williams Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
The Renault pit crew at work
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari mechanics work on their car
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, in the Press Conference
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
A fan takes a photo with Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
A trackside display indicates rain
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, passes Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Ferrari SF90, rear
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG W10, engine
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari arrives
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Cars of Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the car park
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
McLaren MCL34, diffuser
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, in the Press Conference
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Check out the best images so far as the Formula 1 circus descends on Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix, including all the action as the cars hit the track for the first time on a rain-affected day.
