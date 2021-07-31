Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes heads to the race as the firm favourite after Lewis Hamilton led a front-row lockout for the German manufacturer in Saturday's qualifying.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will share the second row of the grid, with Pierre Gasly an excellent fifth for AlphaTauri.

Mercedes and Red Bull have opted for two very different strategies going into the grand prix. While Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were able to progress into Q3 on medium tyres and hence will have a tyre advantage in the first stint, both Verstappen and Perez will have to start on the more degradation-prone soft compound.

When is the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroing near Budapest from 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

Date : Sunday, August 1, 2021

: Sunday, August 1, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid: