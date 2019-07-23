Formula 1
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes takes fewest softs for Hungarian GP

Mercedes takes fewest softs for Hungarian GP
By:
Jul 23, 2019, 10:15 AM

Formula 1 championship leader Mercedes has gone for a more conservative tyre selection than its rivals for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The teams' tyre choices for the Hungaroring race, which will come the weekend after the upcoming German Grand Prix and will be the final F1 race before a four-week August break, have been unveiled by supplier Pirelli on Tuesday.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will both have just eight sets of the C4 soft compound, with the former taking on a field-high four sets of the medium.

No other team has selected fewer than nine sets of the soft for either of its drivers.

Red Bull and Ferrari drivers will all have nine C4 sets available, although while Red Bull has opted for a uniform selection for Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen, Ferrari have handed one extra set of hards to Sebastian Vettel at the expense of a set of mediums.

Three teams - Renault, Alfa Romeo and Toro Rosso - have gone for as many as 10 sets of the soft. Their respective selections mean that Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen and rookie Alexander Albon will head into the weekend with just the race-designated set of the C3 medium available.

Selected sets per driver

Selected sets per driver

