Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Top List

Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Jul 28, 2018, 6:54 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.658

1/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.918

2/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.186

3/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.210

4/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

5: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.743

5/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'37.591

6/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

7: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'38.032

7/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

8: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'38.128

8/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.858

9/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'40.593

10/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.214

11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.442

12/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.506

13/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'37.075

14/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time

15/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

16: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.782

16/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

17: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.817

17/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

18: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'19.142

18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

19: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.200

19/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

20: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.301

20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

