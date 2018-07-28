Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.658
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.918
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.186
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.210
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
5: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.743
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
6: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'37.591
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
7: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'38.032
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
8: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'38.128
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.858
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'40.593
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.214
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
12: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.442
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.506
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'37.075
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
16: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.782
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
17: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.817
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
18: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'19.142
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
19: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.200
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
20: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.301
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
