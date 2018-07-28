Global
Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures

28/07/2018 06:54
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.658

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.918

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.186

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.210

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

5: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.743

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'37.591

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

7: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'38.032

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

8: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'38.128

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.858

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'40.593

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.214

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.442

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.506

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'37.075

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

16: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.782

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

17: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.817

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

18: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'19.142

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

19: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.200

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

20: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.301

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
