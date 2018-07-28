Hungarian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
28/07/2018 06:54
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.658
1/20
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'35.918
2/20
3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.186
3/20
4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.210
4/20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
5: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.743
5/20
6: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'37.591
6/20
7: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'38.032
7/20
8: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'38.128
8/20
9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.858
9/20
10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'40.593
10/20
11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.214
11/20
12: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.442
12/20
13: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'36.506
13/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'37.075
14/20
15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time
15/20
16: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.782
16/20
17: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.817
17/20
18: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'19.142
18/20
19: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.200
19/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
20: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.301
20/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images