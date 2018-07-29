Sign in
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Race report

Hungarian GP: Hamilton wins as Bottas hits Vettel, Ricciardo

By: Scott Mitchell
Jul 29, 2018, 2:58 PM

Lewis Hamilton extended his Formula 1 world championship lead with victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Sebastian Vettel survived late contact with Valtteri Bottas to finish second.

Hamilton took a comfortable win from pole position, with Vettel taking second despite being hit by Bottas when the Mercedes driver tried to fight back after being passed for second with five laps to go.

Bottas slumped to fifth, making more contact on the way after colliding with Daniel Ricciardo, as Kimi Raikkonen stole the final podium position.

Hamilton and Bottas maintained Mercedes' one-two advantage at the start, with Vettel jumping Raikkonen at Turn 2 after passing his teammate around the outside.

Hamilton built a six-second gap over Bottas, who had Vettel within a couple of seconds of him, before the Finn pit on lap 15 in response to Ferrari bringing in Raikkonen a lap earlier.

That eliminated Hamilton's protection and the Briton extended his stint another 10 laps but gradually began to get caught by Vettel, who was on softs to Hamilton's ultrasofts.

A mistake from Vettel at Turn 12 on lap 23, when the German locked the front right and ran wide, losing a second, gave Hamilton a small reprieve.

The Briton pitted with a lead of just over six seconds and fell back from Vettel initially but then used his fresh tyres to chip away and got within 10s before Vettel finally stopped on lap 39.

Traffic, combined with Bottas pumping in two very fast laps and Ferrari suffering a problem with the front-left when Vettel stopped, meant Mercedes just regained its one-two after Vettel stopped.

That was crucial because it meant Vettel was stuck behind Bottas and could not use his ultrasoft tyres to chase down Hamilton.

 

Vettel spent 20 laps behind Bottas, which allowed Raikkonen – who had made a second stop – to make it a three-car fight for second.

Bottas finally forced to defend into Turn 1 on lap 65 as Vettel closed in, and Vettel cut back and got ahead on the outside heading to Turn 2.

Bottas braked too late as he tried to retain the place on the inside, clipped the inside kerb and hit the back of the Ferrari.

He broke his front wing but Vettel somehow continued without damage or a puncture, keeping Raikkonen at bay in the process to finish a distant second behind Hamilton.

Mercedes opted to keep Bottas out, but his damage left him susceptible to a charging Daniel Ricciardo, who got a run on Bottas down the start-finish straight with four laps to go.

He was passing him around the outside of Turn 1 when Bottas locked up again and clattered into the side of the Red Bull, an incident that damaged Ricciardo's sidepod and will be investigated after the race.

Ricciardo caught Bottas again and passed him with an undercut exiting Turn 1 on the final lap to complete a stunning fightback.

He had charged up the order having started 12th and dropped to 16th on a messy opening lap that included being hit by Marcus Ericsson and passed off-track by Sergio Perez.

His late promotion to fourth gave Red Bull some consolation after losing Max Verstappen early to a problem that led team boss Christian Horner to lambast engine supplier Renault mid-race.

Red Bull is switching from Renault to Honda for 2019 and its silver lining will be the Japanese manufacturer scoring sixth place with Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman got ahead of Carlos Sainz on the opening lap after Sainz was dive-bombed by Verstappen into Turn 1 and managed his race perfectly to withstand a late charge from Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Fernando Alonso claimed eighth after extending his stint and jumping a pack of cars that were ahead of the McLaren early on but pit earlier and then got held up by a long-running Esteban Ocon.

Stoffel Vandoorne should have made it a double-points finish for McLaren but retired from ninth with a gearbox problem in the final third of the race.

That promoted Sainz to ninth, with Romain Grosjean claiming the final point after jumping Brendon Hartley and Nico Hulkenberg with a longer first stint.

ClaDriverChassisEngineTime
1 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes  
2 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 17.123
3 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 20.101
4 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 46.419
5 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 50.000
6 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 1'13.273
7 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 1 lap
8 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 1 lap
9 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 1 lap
10 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 1 lap
11 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 1 lap
12 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 1 lap
13 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 1 lap
14 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 1 lap
15 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 2 laps
16 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 2 laps
17 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 2 laps
  belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 21 laps
  netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 65 laps
  monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari  
