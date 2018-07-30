How Mercedes stole a win in Ferrari territory

For the second time in seven days, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes won a race that should have been won by Ferrari. Again it was largely down to the weather, but there were other encouraging hints for Mercedes heading into the summer.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was supposed to be an exercise in damage limitation for Mercedes. Winning was a long-shot and "wasn't realistic", in the words of team boss Toto Wolff, on Ferrari territory.

Yet ultimately it was Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton inflicting the damage on Ferrari rather than sustaining it, thanks to what was ultimately a dominant victory.