Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Analysis

Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Aug 1, 2019, 7:45 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Budapest pitlane at the Hungarian Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click through the images below...

Slider
List

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
1/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari arrived in Hungary with a revised bargeboard and sidepod deflector package, the bargeboards have several additional vanes on the leading edge of the footplate cluster, while the boomerang has been doubled up, in much the same way we’ve already seen over at Mercedes. The first element in the deflector array has also been modified, with an extra vertical slot cut into the surface to ensure the airflow behaves as anticipated.  

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front suspension and front brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front suspension and front brake
2/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In this image we can see the new front brake duct design that Mercedes introduced in Germany, which utilises an extension to the inlet on the leading edge of the brake fence and allows airflow to pass through a channel between the drum and the wheel rim.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit
3/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes is also clearly focused on temperatures, with the enlarged louvred cockpit panel being placed on the car for Free Practice, along with the bodywork that opens up an aperture on the transition out of the halo.

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear wing

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear wing
4/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull with a high downforce rear wing for the challenges of the Hungaroring – note how the upturned leading edge of the main-plane is married to the span of the single element T-wing ahead of it.

Red Bull Racing RB15, bodywork detail

Red Bull Racing RB15, bodywork detail
5/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull will also evaluate track temperatures with a view to running the engine cover with an outlet in the spine. It’s yet to be raced but has featured at the Bahrain test and in Free Practice in Germany.

Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard

Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard
6/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down view of the Haas VF19’s bargeboards, including the upper boomerang winglet that was introduced in Germany.

Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard

Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard
7/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another view of the VF19’s new bargeboard package which sees the new boomerang winglet converge with the sidepod deflectors.

Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing
8/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas also ran a new rear wing design in Germany that has been carried over for Hungary. It features three horizontal and sinuous strakes, rather than the conventional vertical strake design usually found here.

Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing

Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing
9/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso’s high downforce rear wing solution is complemented by a two tier T-wing which features a higher central 200mm section, allowable due to the nuance of the regulations in that region.

Racing Point RP19 front wing

Racing Point RP19 front wing
10/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the two wing specifications available to Racing Point in Hungary – note the shorter footplate design on the upper wing.

Racing Point RP19, front suspension

Racing Point RP19, front suspension
11/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the Racing Point RP19’s front brake assembly without the outer drum on allows us to see the crossover pipework – a solution that pushes airflow out through the wheel face. You’ll also note that the team are looking at a more aggressive variant of the pushrod-on-upright solution, likely looking at improving the aerodynamic transition in low speed corners.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
12/14

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the rear wing assembly mounted on the Alfa Romeo C38, also note the small winglets mounted on the side of the crash structure which add a small tangible flow structure.

Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
13/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the Alfa Romeo C38’s front brake assembly, which you’ll note, much like the rest of the grid, has some aerodynamic componentry to it, allowing airflow that’s captured to be ejected out of the wheel rim.

Engine Renault R.S.19

Engine Renault R.S.19
14/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

This image gives us a look under the covers of Renault’s RS19 and allows us to see the installation of the power unit, the packaging of the ancillaries and the layout of the exhaust, which for this race appears to be accompanied by a monkey seat.

 

