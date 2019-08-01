Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Budapest pitlane at the Hungarian Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.
Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari arrived in Hungary with a revised bargeboard and sidepod deflector package, the bargeboards have several additional vanes on the leading edge of the footplate cluster, while the boomerang has been doubled up, in much the same way we’ve already seen over at Mercedes. The first element in the deflector array has also been modified, with an extra vertical slot cut into the surface to ensure the airflow behaves as anticipated.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front suspension and front brake
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
In this image we can see the new front brake duct design that Mercedes introduced in Germany, which utilises an extension to the inlet on the leading edge of the brake fence and allows airflow to pass through a channel between the drum and the wheel rim.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes is also clearly focused on temperatures, with the enlarged louvred cockpit panel being placed on the car for Free Practice, along with the bodywork that opens up an aperture on the transition out of the halo.
Red Bull Racing RB15, rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull with a high downforce rear wing for the challenges of the Hungaroring – note how the upturned leading edge of the main-plane is married to the span of the single element T-wing ahead of it.
Red Bull Racing RB15, bodywork detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull will also evaluate track temperatures with a view to running the engine cover with an outlet in the spine. It’s yet to be raced but has featured at the Bahrain test and in Free Practice in Germany.
Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A top-down view of the Haas VF19’s bargeboards, including the upper boomerang winglet that was introduced in Germany.
Haas F1 Team VF-19, bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Another view of the VF19’s new bargeboard package which sees the new boomerang winglet converge with the sidepod deflectors.
Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas also ran a new rear wing design in Germany that has been carried over for Hungary. It features three horizontal and sinuous strakes, rather than the conventional vertical strake design usually found here.
Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso’s high downforce rear wing solution is complemented by a two tier T-wing which features a higher central 200mm section, allowable due to the nuance of the regulations in that region.
Racing Point RP19 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A look at the two wing specifications available to Racing Point in Hungary – note the shorter footplate design on the upper wing.
Racing Point RP19, front suspension
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
An overview of the Racing Point RP19’s front brake assembly without the outer drum on allows us to see the crossover pipework – a solution that pushes airflow out through the wheel face. You’ll also note that the team are looking at a more aggressive variant of the pushrod-on-upright solution, likely looking at improving the aerodynamic transition in low speed corners.
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
An overview of the rear wing assembly mounted on the Alfa Romeo C38, also note the small winglets mounted on the side of the crash structure which add a small tangible flow structure.
Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A look at the Alfa Romeo C38’s front brake assembly, which you’ll note, much like the rest of the grid, has some aerodynamic componentry to it, allowing airflow that’s captured to be ejected out of the wheel rim.
Engine Renault R.S.19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
This image gives us a look under the covers of Renault’s RS19 and allows us to see the installation of the power unit, the packaging of the ancillaries and the layout of the exhaust, which for this race appears to be accompanied by a monkey seat.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Hungarian GP
|Author
|Giorgio Piola
