Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Analysis

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 6:36 PM

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, courtesy of Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
1/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Haas VF20’s unloaded-style front wing, note the fins inside the nose inlets that are needed for legality reasons but will also be orientated and shaped to influence the flow through the structure.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
2/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A great top-down shot of the Alfa Romeo C39’s front wing which shows how angled the endplate is.

Steering wheel detail of the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Steering wheel detail of the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A nice photo of the Alfa Romeo C39’s front suspension heave damper and the steering wheel, with its various buttons, rotaries and dials.

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A wider shot of the Alfa Romeo C39’s front wing and nose giving us all of the detail, note how it uses stalks to displace the camera pods from the main body of the nose

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
5/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault front brake and suspension assembly during construction, note the rotor-style design to the brake bell that both saves weight and infers an aerodynamic effect of the air passing through.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 is worked on in the team's garage

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 is worked on in the team's garage
6/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This shot of Esteban Ocon’s RS20 on the other side of the garage shows the brake assembly with the drum already mounted.

A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A front wing awaits installation outside Ricciardo’s garage but note the battle scars already showing on the footplate and some of the flaps due to its usage in Austria. This is also the newer specification that Renault introduced for the start of the season.

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
8/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A McLaren mechanic works to remove the stickers on the flaps of the MCL35 as the team prepares to display a different sponsor at the Hungaroring.

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a SF1000

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a SF1000
9/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As the Ferrari mechanic works on the SF1000, note the level of detail on the front brake assembly, with the extremely large inlet scoop used to feed a variety of channels within to both keep the brakes cool and provide aerodynamic support to the front wing.

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail
10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The exposed bulkhead of the SF1000 gives us a good view of the front suspension and steering assembly.

Ferrari SF1000 engine detail

Ferrari SF1000 engine detail
11/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A fantastic shot of the Ferrari SF1000’s power unit as the mechanics work on the car in the garage. Also note the stacked radiator arrangement in the sidepod.

Mercedes team members at work

Mercedes team members at work
12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

See the way that the internal pipework of the brake assembly (right, as we look at it) lines up with the brake drum when installed (left, as we look at it). Also note the use of Belleville spring washers within their heave damper assembly at the top of the chassis.

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
13/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of the Ferrari SF1000’s suspension and you can see the more classically-sprung heave damper being employed

Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage

Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The preparation work is now a little further along on Hamilton’s car, with the vanity panel installed to cover the heave damper, with both drums now installed on the brake assembly.

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
15/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Plenty of detail to absorb in this picture of the SF1000, including the open brake bell and stacked radiators in the sidepods.

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A closer front view of the brake assembly without the carbon brake drum installed gives us a different view of Ferrari’s open brake bell.

Haas mechanics at work in the team's garage

Haas mechanics at work in the team's garage
17/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Haas VF20’s front suspension and steering assembly uncovered, with those inner mechanical elements supplied by Ferrari.

Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail
18/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull’s front brake assembly without the drum fixed in place allows us to see where some of the air taken in by their large scoop is delivered, with the lowermost division of the inlet passing airflow through the trumpeted crossover pipework towards the disc.

Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
19/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The bodywork of Lewis Hamilton’s W11 in the pitlane and off the car gives us a clear indication of just how sculpted and tightly wrapped it is.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail
20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A piece of the floor ‘plank’ propped up outside the Renault garage, note the various holes drilled within its surface for fixing it to the underside of the car and mounting the skids.

