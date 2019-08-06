Hungarian GP: Best of team radio

Sainz had something to say about marshals being slow to report rain 1 / 13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “So currently all marshal posts are not reporting rain.”

Sainz: “The marshals must be having a beer then. Wheey!”

Verstappen takes his maiden pole 2 / 13 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Team: “Better late than never mate, better late than never! Congratulations!”

Verstappen: “Ha ha ha. Yes boys! Come on! Yes! Aah, this feels good. This feels really good.”

Kvyat reported wind filtering through a closed visor 3 / 13 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images Kvyat: “There is something that is blowing in my eyes too much. Like the wind. Too much wind in my eyes and the visor is fully shut so I don’t know where it comes from.”

Raikkonen’s steering wheel was “boiling hot” on the grid 4 / 13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Raikkonen: “I think in the future I don’t know does it make any difference, but maybe it’s not better, better not leave the [steering] wheel in the sun. it was boiling hot when I took it on my hands.”

Stroll joins the group of ‘leave me alone’ drivers 5 / 13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “Giovinazzi now the car behind, Giovinazzi.”

Stroll: “You don’t have to tell me everything, I know it’s Giovinazzi behind me.”

Verstappen suffered more than Hamilton in the first stint 6 / 13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Verstappen: “I’ve gotta say once again now. I’m losing grip.”

Team: “And we have understood, Max.”

Hamilton didn’t have confidence in two-stop strategy initially 7 / 13 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images Hamilton: “What more can I do, man?”

Team: “Just keep the pressure on. Once you’ve got the temps up…”

Hamilton: “I can’t keep the pressure on!”

Ricciardo wasn’t pleased with Magnussen’s defending 8 / 13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Ricciardo: ”Alright, this ******* is taking the *****! Moving under braking.”

Team: “OK, we’re on it. We’re on it. Stay focused.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win 9 / 13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “Wow! Just wow, mate! What a drive! What a strategy! Only you could make that happen today mate. Awesome work today.”

Vowles: “Lewis, it’s James. Well done, mate! That was an incredible drive. Really, really impressive. You earned that!”

Hamilton: “Thank you so much James, Bono. You guys, thank you so much for this weekend. I know the last one was a difficult one, but really appreciate you continuing to push. And James, sorry I doubted that strategy. That was a tall mountain. That was definitely a toll order. But grateful we did it.”

Vowles: “Yeah, well done mate. We knew you had it in you.”

Hamilton: “Hoo hoo. Aah man, that feels good! That feels so good! I hope you’re feeling it too!”

Wolff: “Lewis this is Toto, we nearly **** our pants. Enjoy. Congratulations.”

Hamilton: “Hehehehehe.”

Wolff: “See you on the podium.”

Hamilton “I’m glad we don’t have to clean that up then.”

Team: “Yeah, me too. Ha ha.”

Verstappen has to settle for second 10 / 13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “Yeah, they rolled the dice and it worked for them unfortunately. But you drove your heart you today, so well done.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, exactly. I mean P2 is still good. Good amount of points.”

What Vettel had to say after the race 11 / 13 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images Vettel: “Yup, yup, yup buddy! Lightweeeeeight. Grazzie. That was a difficult one, a tough one, a long one. But hanging in there in the first stint paid off at the end so…”

'Smooth operator' Sainz beats Gasly to fifth 12 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Great job, Carlos. P5 again, P5. If it didn’t feel great last time, it must feel pretty good today. Wonderful job all afternoon.”

Sainz: “You are damn right, Thomaso. Yes, vamos tio! Aah!”

Team: “Vamos”

Sainz: “Haha. I enjoyed a lot that one. Thank you guys. Thank you for this amazing first half of the season. Aah, we’re on a run! Come on! Tom, do you know what that was? That was a smoother operatorrrrrrrrrr! Smoooooooth operationnnnnnnnnnn!”

Team: “Carlos, check the radio, we seem to have picked up some dodgy music channel again!”

Sainz: “Na na na na na na na, na na na na na na. That’s better?”

Team: “Er, maybe.”