Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Top List

Hungarian GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Best of team radio
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 8:07 AM

Recall the Hungarian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Sainz had something to say about marshals being slow to report rain

Sainz had something to say about marshals being slow to report rain
1/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “So currently all marshal posts are not reporting rain.”
Sainz: “The marshals must be having a beer then. Wheey!”

Verstappen takes his maiden pole

Verstappen takes his maiden pole
2/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “Better late than never mate, better late than never! Congratulations!”
Verstappen: “Ha ha ha. Yes boys! Come on! Yes! Aah, this feels good. This feels really good.”

Kvyat reported wind filtering through a closed visor

Kvyat reported wind filtering through a closed visor
3/13

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kvyat: “There is something that is blowing in my eyes too much. Like the wind. Too much wind in my eyes and the visor is fully shut so I don’t know where it comes from.”

Raikkonen’s steering wheel was “boiling hot” on the grid

Raikkonen’s steering wheel was “boiling hot” on the grid
4/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “I think in the future I don’t know does it make any difference, but maybe it’s not better, better not leave the [steering] wheel in the sun. it was boiling hot when I took it on my hands.”

Stroll joins the group of ‘leave me alone’ drivers

Stroll joins the group of ‘leave me alone’ drivers
5/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Giovinazzi now the car behind, Giovinazzi.”
Stroll: “You don’t have to tell me everything, I know it’s Giovinazzi behind me.”

Verstappen suffered more than Hamilton in the first stint

Verstappen suffered more than Hamilton in the first stint
6/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Verstappen: “I’ve gotta say once again now. I’m losing grip.”
Team: “And we have understood, Max.”

Hamilton didn’t have confidence in two-stop strategy initially

Hamilton didn’t have confidence in two-stop strategy initially
7/13

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hamilton: “What more can I do, man?”
Team: “Just keep the pressure on. Once you’ve got the temps up…”
Hamilton: “I can’t keep the pressure on!”

Ricciardo wasn’t pleased with Magnussen’s defending

Ricciardo wasn’t pleased with Magnussen’s defending
8/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Ricciardo: ”Alright, this ******* is taking the *****! Moving under braking.”
Team: “OK, we’re on it. We’re on it. Stay focused.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win
9/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Wow! Just wow, mate! What a drive! What a strategy! Only you could make that happen today mate. Awesome work today.”
Vowles: “Lewis, it’s James. Well done, mate! That was an incredible drive. Really, really impressive. You earned that!”
Hamilton: “Thank you so much James, Bono. You guys, thank you so much for this weekend. I know the last one was a difficult one, but really appreciate you continuing to push. And James, sorry I doubted that strategy. That was a tall mountain. That was definitely a toll order. But grateful we did it.”
Vowles: “Yeah, well done mate. We knew you had it in you.”
Hamilton: “Hoo hoo. Aah man, that feels good! That feels so good! I hope you’re feeling it too!”
Wolff: “Lewis this is Toto, we nearly **** our pants. Enjoy. Congratulations.”
Hamilton: “Hehehehehe.”
Wolff: “See you on the podium.”
Hamilton “I’m glad we don’t have to clean that up then.”
Team: “Yeah, me too. Ha ha.”

Verstappen has to settle for second

Verstappen has to settle for second
10/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Yeah, they rolled the dice and it worked for them unfortunately. But you drove your heart you today, so well done.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, exactly. I mean P2 is still good. Good amount of points.”

What Vettel had to say after the race

What Vettel had to say after the race
11/13

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Vettel: “Yup, yup, yup buddy! Lightweeeeeight. Grazzie. That was a difficult one, a tough one, a long one. But hanging in there in the first stint paid off at the end so…”

'Smooth operator' Sainz beats Gasly to fifth

'Smooth operator' Sainz beats Gasly to fifth
12/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Great job, Carlos. P5 again, P5. If it didn’t feel great last time, it must feel pretty good today. Wonderful job all afternoon.”
Sainz: “You are damn right, Thomaso. Yes, vamos tio! Aah!”
Team: “Vamos”
Sainz: “Haha. I enjoyed a lot that one. Thank you guys. Thank you for this amazing first half of the season. Aah, we’re on a run! Come on! Tom, do you know what that was? That was a smoother operatorrrrrrrrrr! Smoooooooth operationnnnnnnnnnn!”
Team: “Carlos, check the radio, we seem to have picked up some dodgy music channel again!”
Sainz: “Na na na na na na na, na na na na na na. That’s better?”
Team: “Er, maybe.”

Ricciardo finishes a disappointing 14th

Ricciardo finishes a disappointing 14th
13/13

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Ricciardo: “I don’t know what I could have done with that guy there. I don’t know how many warnings he needs, but yeah.”
Team: “Yeah, understood. I saw you gave him what he deserved.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

