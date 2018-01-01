Hungarian GP: Best of team radio

Even a ‘rocketship’ won’t drag McLaren into Q3 in wet qualifying, says Alonso 1 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Fernando, do you think we should do a new set of inters or wets? New inters or wets?”

Alonso: “I think we should go to the garage. And see the conditions. You know with the wets we can go out but if we are 25 seconds slower, it’s just running for nothing. We need to improve the P11.”

Team: “OK Fernando, if we did that we would just have time, it would be only one timed lap at the end. It would be one timed lap at the end.”

Alonso: “I don’t know mate put whatever tyre you want. You know I...the last sector is impossible so even if you put a rocketship we will be 11th.”

Ricciardo makes light contact at the start 2 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “I think you got contact left front, please confirm?”

Ricciardo: “Yes, yup. I don’t know if there’s damage.”

Team: “Ok, understood. Tyre pressure looks good so far. Do you think it was tyre or front wing that he touched?”

Ricciardo: “More tyre.”

Perez went off track while battling Ricciardo 3 / 10 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Force India: “Checo, we have to give the position back to Ricciardo. We have to give the position back to Ricciardo now.”

Perez: “Yes, I was pushed off but OK.”

Force India: “Understood, understood. You were pushed off. Understood.”

Ricciardo: “Force India passed me off track.”

Red Bull: “OK, understood.”

Ricciardo: “There’s no way he keeps that spot. He has to give it back. It *** compromising me.”

Red Bull: “Yeah, understood. We have passed it on to Charlie. We are looking into it, Daniel. Can you tell where on track it was? Or where off track?”

Ricciardo: “Yeah, turn, turn 6. He was never making it!”

Red Bull: “Understood, thank you.”

Another retirement for Verstappen 4 / 10 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Verstappen: “Mate, no power, no power.”

Team: “Yep, mode 1.”

Verstappen: “Mate, really? Mate I couldn’t give a ****.”

Team: “OK, stop the car please on track, Max. Stop the car please.”

Verstappen: “****! What a *** joke! All the ** time with this ****. Honestly! Argh.”

Ferrari can’t understand Raikkonen’s exact query regarding drinks bottle 5 / 10 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Raikkonen: “You forgot to connect the drink through.”

Team: “Yes, confirmed.”

Raikkonen: “Is the drink...is it ON now? OK, I have no idea.”

Team: ”We forgot to connect, Kimi, you will not have the drink, sorry.”

Raikkonen: “Is it ON or not? The drink?”

Team: “No, Kimi.”

Raikkonen: “Let me know.

Team: “No, you will not have the drink.”

Raikkonen: ”No, no, no, no. is the switch on or not?”

Team: “You mean the slow button?”

Raikkonen: ”No, no, no, is my drinking...is it emptying the bottle or not?”

Team: “No, no, no, Kimi. you will not have the drink.”

Vandoorne retires while running in the points 6 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Vandoorne: ”I have a problem. Car...I lost the drive. No drive. Oh.”

Team: “Copy.”

Vandoorne: “Oh *** sake. It seems like the gearbox is gone.”

Team: “Yeah, Stoffel. The gearbox is gone. The gearbox is gone. You’ll have to shut the car off. Remember to turn it fully off.”



Bottas refuses to concede position to Ricciardo 7 / 10 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “Give back the position to Ricciardo because…”

Bottas: “Why?”

Team: “Why? Because of the..touching.”

Bottas: “His own fault trying to come outside of me so...I’m not going to let him by.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win 8 / 10 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images Team: “Get in there, Lewis. What an awesome drive mate. Fantastically managed.”

Hamilton: “Guys, big big thank you to everyone here and back at the factory. That was a tough race for us. Tough weekend for us. We came out with some good points. So I’m really proud of you. Big thanks man.”

Team: “No, thank you, Lewis mate. Great effort.”

Hamilton: “It’s a good way to go into the break. Guys have a good rest. Come back strong.”

Team: “Yeah we need it, Lewis but yeah we’ll come back stronger than ever.”

Gasly scores another big points haul for Toro Rosso 9 / 10 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “OK, Pierre, P6, P6, good job. Mode 11.”

Gasly: “Woohoo. Yes, yes! Congrats guys! So happy. So happy. You deserve it. Yes!”