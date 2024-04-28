All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's China sprint shows Haas "not completely out" of tyre issues

Ayao Komatsu says Nico Hulkenberg's dramatic Chinese Grand Prix sprint order fall that "killed" the German driver's tyres shows Haas is not "completely over" its Formula 1 2023 problems.

Alex Kalinauckas Oleg Karpov
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Haas has made considerable progress on the issue that blighted its F1 campaign last year, which was caused by a fundamental aerodynamic imbalance that meant the VF-23 could get its tyres working well for qualifying, but would then chew through them in races.

In preparing its VF-24 2024 challenger in pre-season testing, Haas spent most of its time in Bahrain completing long-run efforts in a bid to reduce its tyre problem through the design changes it had made in the off-season.

These appeared to pay off, with Hulkenberg scoring in the season's second round and Komatsu having felt "we can race this year in the midfield" from the season-opener before Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen doubled up in Australia.

In last weekend's opening race in Shanghai, Hulkenberg plummeted from a 13th-place starting spot to finish last, blaming "a wrong turn on the set-up" as he quickly encountered severe tyre degradation while running in the pack.

After Hulkenberg scored a point with 10th in the following day's GP, Komatsu explained how his driver's inconsistent weekend highlighted the fine margins challenge Haas is still facing to avoid high levels of tyre wear.

When asked if Haas felt the old tyre situation had been fully solved or if Hulkenberg's sprint situation had caught it by surprise, Komatsu replied: "I wouldn't say it's gone, gone".

"For instance, we expected certain things [in China], we experienced something different," he told Motorsport.com.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"So, you can look at Nico's sprint – it's not only the tyre problem, but a result of a few combined factors, [but] we killed Nico's tyre.

"So, I cannot say still [that] 100% we are completely over it. I think this circuit, with this temperature, and then these compounds exposed some new areas.

"But because we focused on that I think [it's] something we can work on to improve to cover.

"[If] we come here again, we'll probably come up with slightly different configurations, which we haven't got at this minute."

"If you look at Kevin's [sprint] race – a solid race, finished in P10. But his pace wasn't great.

"The way Nico dropped back is not one factor – it's a combination of factors. But you can see how sensitive it is.

"If you get into certain conditions, scenarios, if you don't have the margin to keep the tyres in a good state, that's what can happen.

"So then, learning from that, we need to then have a car – everything, set-up configuration, driving – to give ourselves a bit more margin so that if certain situations happen, the tyres not gonna die [and] we're not completely out of it."

Komatsu added that "it's good that we put it right for this [main] race" via returning to a previous set-up arrangement Haas knew would work for the tyres over longer stints rather than some "slight differences" it tried that "actually made the car worse", as Hulkenberg was referring too.

"Nico's [GP] pace, it wasn't amazing, but still, it's pretty good [to score a point]," he concluded.

Read Also:

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules

F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules

Formula 1
F1 teams downplay risks of ‘sprint cars’ with new parc ferme rules
Norris: F1 might never have a driver with Alonso's longevity again

Norris: F1 might never have a driver with Alonso's longevity again

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris: F1 might never have a driver with Alonso's longevity again
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Hulkenberg set for Audi F1 switch after Haas departure revealed

Hulkenberg set for Audi F1 switch after Haas departure revealed

Formula 1
Hulkenberg set for Audi F1 switch after Haas departure revealed
Haas F1 boss says Magnussen's Chinese GP penalty not "justifiable"

Haas F1 boss says Magnussen's Chinese GP penalty not "justifiable"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Haas F1 boss says Magnussen's Chinese GP penalty not "justifiable"
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying

Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

IndL Indy NXT
Birmingham
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as "not good for this job"

Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as "not good for this job"

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as "not good for this job"
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"

Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin

The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global