All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"

Haas Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg says the Monaco Grand Prix start accident that he fell victim to was "stupid" and "unnecessary from both" Sergio Perez and team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

Filip Cleeren Oleg Karpov
Upd:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in the medical car after an opening lap crash

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the uphill romp towards Massenet, Red Bull driver Perez and Magnussen tangled wheels, sending Perez into a heavy crash that red-flagged the race.
The chasing Nico Hulkenberg also got caught up in the accident after being unable to avoid Perez's spinning Red Bull clipping his rear axle, ending the race of all three drivers on the spot.
"It was obviously stupid between Kevin and Checo," Hulkenberg told Sky Germany.
"I don't know if Checo saw Kevin. Checo could have left space. At the same time, I think Kevin was also very optimistic about staying on there, where the track gets narrower and there are little kinks up to Turn 3."
Expanding to the written press, the German said: "I think unnecessary from both really, it could have been avoided easily.
"Obviously, for me, who wasn't directly involved, it's the shittiest of all. I missed it probably by two tenths. 
"If I would have been two times further up the road, he would have missed me. I'm gutted and disappointed because everyone in the team, we all invest a lot of energy and time and it's just frustrating."
Debris on the track as marshals wave the red flags due to an opening lap crash

Debris on the track as marshals wave the red flags due to an opening lap crash

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had sympathy for Magnussen going for such a small gap on a circuit where overtaking is extremely difficult, he replied: "Yeah, of course, but nobody has won the Monaco Grand Prix on lap one. So, you have to take calculated risk and risks that make sense...
"It's always that risk-reward question that you have to [answer] yourself."
Magnussen said he expected Perez to leave more space as the curve of the road meant the Dane's gap on the right-hand side was naturally starting to close.
"Well, he clearly wasn't leaving space that I thought he would," he argued. "I had a good part of my front end, my whole front wheel was ahead of his rear wheel.
"So, I did expect him to be leaving room for one car on his right, especially since he didn't have anyone on his inside. On his left, there was a completely clear track. So he just squeezed me into the wall."
"It's not good to see both cars in one crash. It sucks. It's a shitty, shitty situation."
Magnussen is just two penalty points away from a one-race ban but escaped sanction after the FIA stewards deemed the clash a racing incident, saying he "would have been very surprised" if he had been penalised for the contact.
Marshals remove the damaged car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, from the circuit after a crash on the opening lap

Marshals remove the damaged car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, from the circuit after a crash on the opening lap

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It was an early end to a frustrating weekend for Haas, with both drivers demoted to the back of the grid because their rear wings failed inspection after qualifying.
Esteban Ocon was the fourth lap one retirement after clipping Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly at Portier, with Ocon sustaining rear-end damage after bouncing back onto the tarmac. Gasly was able to take the restart with no major damage in 10th place.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Monaco GP red-flagged as Perez and Magnussen crash
Next article F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc takes home win in processional race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace

What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace

Formula 1
Monaco GP
What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace
The "butterflies" that are the saving grace of F1's Monaco Grand Prix

The "butterflies" that are the saving grace of F1's Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The "butterflies" that are the saving grace of F1's Monaco Grand Prix
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Nico Hulkenberg
More from
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach

Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach
Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola

Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Ducati won't make 2025 factory MotoGP seat decision at Mugello

Ducati won't make 2025 factory MotoGP seat decision at Mugello

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Ducati won't make 2025 factory MotoGP seat decision at Mugello
Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP

Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP
Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour

Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour

Prime

Discover prime content
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global