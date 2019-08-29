Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg: Renault's Ocon choice "not only about performance"

shares
comments
Hulkenberg: Renault's Ocon choice "not only about performance"
By:
Aug 29, 2019, 12:55 PM

Nico Hulkenberg says a "whole bundle of factors" beyond performance were behind Renault’s decision to replace him with Esteban Ocon next year.

The German’s future at the team had been in doubt since earlier in the campaign, with Renault admitting that it was looking at options elsewhere.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Renault confirmed that it had done a deal with Mercedes to take Ocon as Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate on a two-year deal.

The decision leaves Hulkenberg chasing a seat elsewhere for 2020, with Haas confirming that he is on its shortlist for next year.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Hulkenberg expressed his disappointment that his time at Renault was coming to an end, but he suggested that speed was not the only reason.

“It's a pity that the journey with Renault will end after the season, especially as we haven't been able to reach our goals yet,” said the German.

“We had hoped to take another step forward this season, but unfortunately we haven't managed that so far.

“It is well known that the choice of drivers is not only about performance, it is a whole bundle of factors. But that's the way it is. 

"Surely we would all have liked to see it differently but nevertheless, I'll keep my focus and try to reach the maximum success for our team in the remaining races!

“With regard to 2020, I am confident to find a good solution, but there is nothing to announce at the moment.“

Next article
Ocon to replace Hulkenberg at Renault

Previous article

Ocon to replace Hulkenberg at Renault

Next article

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now , Esteban Ocon
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
02:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
06:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
03:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

2h
2
Formula 1

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

10m
3
Formula 1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

1h

Latest videos

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix 10:00
Formula 1

The 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Latest news

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020
F1

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told
F1

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

Hulkenberg: Renault's Ocon choice "not only about performance"
F1

Hulkenberg: Renault's Ocon choice "not only about performance"

Ocon to replace Hulkenberg at Renault
F1

Ocon to replace Hulkenberg at Renault

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up
F1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.