Hulkenberg: Renault's Ocon choice "not only about performance"

The German’s future at the team had been in doubt since earlier in the campaign, with Renault admitting that it was looking at options elsewhere.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Renault confirmed that it had done a deal with Mercedes to take Ocon as Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate on a two-year deal.

The decision leaves Hulkenberg chasing a seat elsewhere for 2020, with Haas confirming that he is on its shortlist for next year.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Hulkenberg expressed his disappointment that his time at Renault was coming to an end, but he suggested that speed was not the only reason.

“It's a pity that the journey with Renault will end after the season, especially as we haven't been able to reach our goals yet,” said the German.

“We had hoped to take another step forward this season, but unfortunately we haven't managed that so far.

“It is well known that the choice of drivers is not only about performance, it is a whole bundle of factors. But that's the way it is.

"Surely we would all have liked to see it differently but nevertheless, I'll keep my focus and try to reach the maximum success for our team in the remaining races!

“With regard to 2020, I am confident to find a good solution, but there is nothing to announce at the moment.“