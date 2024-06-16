Hulkenberg wants Haas review into 'unhealthy' F1 Canada car issue
Nico Hulkenberg wants Haas to investigate an apparent issue with his car that he believes prevented a points finish at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn
Was Magnussen's Canadian GP assessment correct after early heroics?
Magnussen: "I shouldn't have trusted" Perez in Monaco F1 battle
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Latest news
Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory
Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 LMP2 win the "hardest race I've ever done"
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari survives late drama to score back-to-back wins
Prime
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments