Hulkenberg set for gearbox change penalty in Baku

Nico Hulkenberg is set to receive a grid penalty for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after his Renault Formula 1 team changed the gearbox on his car.

The German driver sat out the final quarter of Saturday's practice session after reporting a problem at the rear.

Renault immediately decided to change the gearbox ahead of qualifying, which means the component has not lasted the six consecutive grands prix required by the regulations.

Hulkenberg, who has started the last six races from seventh, will therefore take a five-place grid penalty.

His early exit from FP3 left him 17th in the times, one place behind teammate Carlos Sainz.

It continues a tricky start to the Baku weekend for Hulkenberg, who missed out on FP2 running while Renault changed the plank under his floor and also suffered minor brake problems.

"In FP2 I generally wasn't happy with how they felt or how they performed but that can happen sometimes," he said. "They were also used brakes, which probably explains the biggest part of it."