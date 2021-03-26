Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP3 in
19 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes

By:

Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed he will take on a dual reserve driver role this year for both the Aston Martin and Mercedes Formula 1 teams.

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes

The German, who was a super-sub last year after filling in at Racing Point for three race weekends, failed to land a full-time drive for this year but will maintain a close contact with the series.

Speaking on Austrian channel ServusTV, with which he will work as a pundit for in 2021, Hulkenberg said that he had finalised a deal to be on call for two teams this year.

“[I will work] as a reserve driver for Aston Martin and also for Mercedes in selected races,” he said.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, the Mercedes demand is for those events where its regular reserves Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries are not available because of conflicts with their Formula E commitments.

There are currently three direct clashes of F1 and FE races this year.

The Spanish Grand Prix on May 9 clashes with Monaco FE, the Monaco GP on May 23 clashes with the Marrakesh FE event, and the Azerbaijan GP on June 6 clashes with Santiago.

Furthermore, the Santiago double header, allied to ongoing travel restrictions because of coronavirus, could make things difficult for Vandoorne and de Vries to get to the Canadian GP on June 13.

It is understood that the Hulkenberg deal means he would be available to Mercedes at those events where Vandoorne and de Vries are busy elsewhere.

Read Also:

Hulkenberg proved his worth as a substitute at Racing Point in 2020, when he replaced both Sergio Perez (at Silverstone) and Lance Stroll (at the Nurburgring) in the cockpit following coronavirus infections. He started two of those races and scored points on both occasions.

Between 2010 and 2020, the 33-year-old took part in 178 F1 races for Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault and Racing Point, but never finished on the podium.

In addition to Hülkenberg, longtime Mercedes test driver Esteban Gutierrez has also been given a new role after being named as a brand and business ambassador.

He will work with team management, the commercial department and marketing in the future to help cultivate business relations in the Latin American market.

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Previous article

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg
Author Stefan Ehlen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

15min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

52min
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

13min
5
Formula 1

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence

4h
Latest news
Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes
Formula 1

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes

8m
Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

13m
Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

15m
Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

52m
Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

1h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Stefan Ehlen More from
Stefan Ehlen
Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978

Gallery: All Mercedes F1 cars since 1954
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Mercedes F1 cars since 1954

Gallery: All McLaren F1 cars since 1966
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All McLaren F1 cars since 1966

More from
Nico Hulkenberg
DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
3h
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
6h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull went through "painful" redundancies to meet cost cap

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

Latest news

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.