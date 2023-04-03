Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Listen to this article

Albon was running in sixth place when he had a high-speed spin into a barrier and his damaged car rolled back towards the edge of the track.

The first drivers on the scene, Pierre Gasly and Hulkenberg, had virtually no warning – and only just missed the stricken Williams as they passed it at full speed. Hulkenberg admitted that he had a narrow escape.

"Holy moly, I mean seriously I had a code brown in that moment,” said the Haas driver.

“That was seriously scary. I mean, thank God nothing happened. But this is a nightmare scenario. You've come around a blind corner in a street circuit.

“I mean, that was seriously scary and sketchy. That's a bad example of a driver losing the car, crashing and coming back onto the track, and because there's a gravel trap, there was dust, so you could not really see much.

“I think Pierre was in front of me, he was the first car, I was the second car, and no marshal in the world can react that fast.

“We didn't have yellow flags, I just saw the cloud of dust and I saw gravel flying around, so I sort of didn't take the ideal or normal racing line, I went a bit wider.

“I think I still didn't miss him by much though, I immediately shouted on the radio that we need a safety car and that it was a dangerous situation."

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Having survived the near miss Hulkenberg spent much of the race battling with Lando Norris, before eventually losing out when he had a tyre graining issue.

At the late restart caused by team-mate Kevin Magnussen’s crash he jumped up to fourth.

However the subsequent red flag reset the order for the final restart. He was classified seventh following the last lap run to the flag behind the safety car, logging his first points of his comeback season.

“It was a crazy race, so many things happened, so many different scenarios,” he said. “Obviously at the red flag we got a free stop, it kind of played into our hands.

“Then I had a pretty lonely race just following the top guys, then defending to Lando I struggled a little bit with the tyres, I couldn't defend my position unfortunately.

“It was kind of in control for P9 or maybe P10. And then the red flags came about again, and everything started to heat up again and to spiral a bit crazy.

“But good start practice for me, and they were all very good. The last one I actually came from P8 through to P4. I managed to stay clean and wasn't involved in any incidents.

"So that was nice, but unfortunately they red-flagged it very soon after that, so we couldn't bring that home.

"Nevertheless I think a lot of positives to take. We were competitive once again."