How Vettel and Ferrari turned "disaster" into triumph

Sebastian Vettel admitted that day one of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend was a "disaster" for him. The way he and Ferrari recovered for victory showed why right now he looks like title favourite.

Sebastian Vettel described Friday practice for the Canadian Grand Prix as "a disaster". The balance of the Ferrari wasn't right, Max Verstappen set the pace for Red Bull and Vettel brushed the wall at the end of practice one then sat out the first 34 minutes of the second session while waiting for the car to be repaired.

What's more, Montreal specialist Lewis Hamilton looked strong. Though he was down in fourth place, Hamilton had set his fastest time on the slowest, supersoft, tyre compound and he looked very quick on the long runs.