How Toto Wolff became the billionaire Mercedes F1 team boss

Torger Christian “Toto” Wolff – born to a Polish mother and a Romanian father – caught the motorsport bug when he was a teenager. He competed in Austrian and German Formula Ford, funding his racing career by working as a driving instructor at – ironically – the Red Bull Ring.

Wolff quickly realised he lacked the talent to make it as a driver and turned his focus to studying economics at the University of Vienna. That, too, didn’t last. He dropped out and pursued a career in banking, eventually becoming involved as a venture capitalist investing in start-ups.

First capital through the dot-com boom

In 1998, this led to the founding of his own investment company, Marchfifteen, which benefited from the late-1990s internet boom. Business thrived, and in 2004 he launched Marchsixteen. Through this investment vehicle, Wolff acquired a minority stake in HWA AG, the company founded by AMG co-founder Hans Werner Aufrecht. HWA managed Mercedes’ DTM programme and competed in multiple racing series.

Through these motorsport connections, Wolff rekindled his passion for racing. He competed in rallying and endurance racing but was ultimately too old to become truly competitive. However, his growing presence in the motorsport world led to a pivotal moment in 2009, when he connected with Frank Williams. Wolff invested in the Williams Formula 1 team and joined its board of directors.

In 2012, he became executive director of Williams – but a new opportunity was already emerging on the horizon.

Wolff became an executive director of Williams in 2012 Photo by: XPB Images

Mercedes offers Wolff a role

Mercedes had returned to Formula 1 as a works team in 2010 after more than 60 years away. Expectations were high, with the return of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher and the championship-winning Brawn GP car from 2009 forming the foundation. But success proved elusive.

Recognising the need for change, Mercedes brought in fresh leadership. Team advisor Niki Lauda persuaded Lewis Hamilton to join, while the team focused on the major 2014 regulation changes, particularly the introduction of hybrid V6 power units. To help steer this transformation, Wolff was approached.

“It was actually a strange coincidence,” Wolff said in a 2024 interview with Forbes. “I was a co-owner of Williams, and things were going quite well.”

“We won a race in 2012 [Pastor Maldonado in Spain], and Mercedes’ top management asked me to analyse why their team wasn’t progressing. I tried to make the best possible assessment – and then they offered me a job.”

Wolff initially declined. “It was a huge honour," he explained. "But I told them straight away that I was an entrepreneur and had a financial stake in Williams.”

Mercedes understood the message and offered him a 40% stake in the team – naturally in exchange for a significant financial investment. Wolff ultimately agreed to take a 30% share, while Lauda acquired 10% in the team - valued at less than €250 million at the time.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Executive Director, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Ross Brawn Mercedes Team Principal Photo by: Getty Images

What followed is now well-documented history: from 2014 onward, Mercedes dominated Formula 1. With the strongest engine on the grid and one of the greatest drivers of all time in Hamilton, the Brackley-based team secured 15 world titles (drivers’ and constructors’) between 2014 and 2021.

Riding the wave of success

That success, combined with Liberty Media’s takeover of Formula 1, sent Mercedes’ value soaring. The team is now estimated to be worth €5.2 billion. This valuation is based on Wolff selling a 5% stake to George Kurtz, CEO of team sponsor CrowdStrike, for €258 million in 2025.

Wolff still owns a 33% stake in Mercedes and also holds a small 1% share in Aston Martin Lagonda, the parent company of the Aston Martin F1 team. Besides that, the 52-year-old remains a businessman at heart. Although he reportedly earns around €20 million annually at Mercedes, he has no intention of slowing down.

Wolff continues to invest in various ventures, including BBR Rallye Racing, one of Europe’s largest rally parts dealers. Together with former world champion Mika Hakkinen, he also co-owns a sports management company that has represented drivers such as Bruno Spengler, Alexandre Premat, and Valtteri Bottas.

From driving instructor to billionaire

Wolff’s net worth is estimated at around €2.3 billion in 2026 – not bad for a failed racing driver and former driving instructor. Yet the moment he remains most proud of dates back to 2014.

At the Austrian Grand Prix – held at the very circuit where he once started out with no money – Mercedes and Williams, in which Wolff still held a stake at the time, locked out the top four positions in the race.

“That,” Wolff said, “was something special.”