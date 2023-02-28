How to watch and stream Formula 1 in the USA

Subscribe
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix in March, and runs through 23 races until Abu Dhabi in November. Here’s how you can watch all the action on ESPN’s TV channels and stream coverage in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
If you’re a new fan to F1, perhaps introduced to the sport by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, you’ll want to know how you can watch all the live action that produces the sporting drama.

On U.S. television, ESPN is the home for F1 – produced by the UK’s dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel – but the sport does move around its channels.

The majority of races are shown on the main ESPN channel, but five – Miami, Monaco, Canada, United States and Mexico – are all shown on the network ABC channel. Another five – Emilia Romagna, Britain, Japan, Qatar and Brazil – are shown on ESPN2.

ESPN also airs all the practice and qualifying sessions live, but these will move around its channels such as ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU.

Extra Sky-produced coverage, including The F1 Show, Ted’s Notebook, the pre-race GP Sunday and post-race Checkered Flag, is available on ESPN+.

A parachutist arrives at the United States GP with a US flag

A parachutist arrives at the United States GP with a US flag

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Yes, F1 races are streamed across multiple digital platforms, depending on your subscriptions.

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to the sport’s own streaming service F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) – which offers two options in F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro at different price points – that includes extra coverage like onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds.

But there are other options: ESPN’s coverage is carried on its digital platform (espn.com/watch) and the ESPN+ app. Hulu + Live TV offers a subscription plan that gets you the main ESPN channels alongside ESPN+ at no extra cost.

Popular platforms YouTube TV, Sling TV and fuboTV offer a similar range of coverage, but without access to ESPN+.

What channel is ESPN on?

ESPN’s channel numbers vary by cable TV provider region, though satellite services such as DIRECTV and DISH maintain consistent channel numbers because they’re available across the nation.

Note: ESPN3 isn’t broadcast on cable or satellite at all, as it’s a streaming channel only.

Provider

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNews

ESPNU

DIRECTV

206

209

207

208

DISH

140

143

142

141
Williams' special livery for Austin

Williams' special livery for Austin

Photo by: Williams

How can I watch the 2023 F1 races on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States (ET).

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
