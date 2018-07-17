Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Special feature

How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

0 shares
How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
17/07/2018 10:40

Is it the new floor or the engine upgrade that's allowed Ferrari to put Mercedes back on the ropes? Are Formula 1 teams getting too big to manage effectively, and what can be done to turn McLaren and Williams around?

What is going on with McLaren and Williams? These two great giants seem stuck in a circle of underachievement. What would you do to fix their problems and get them back to the front?
Umar Ahmed, via email

The first thing I would do is kick some ass.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Bottas's bad luck is saving Hamilton News Prime
Formula 1

How Bottas's bad luck is saving Hamilton

Ferrari and Italy's great lost hero News Prime
Formula 1

Ferrari and Italy's great lost hero

When Alfa Romeo went unbeaten in F1 News Prime
Formula 1

When Alfa Romeo went unbeaten in F1

Why the German giants are flocking to Formula E News Prime
Formula E

Why the German giants are flocking to Formula E

The indie precursor to F1's talent development craze News Prime
General

The indie precursor to F1's talent development craze

To the Formula 1 main page