How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

Is it the new floor or the engine upgrade that's allowed Ferrari to put Mercedes back on the ropes? Are Formula 1 teams getting too big to manage effectively, and what can be done to turn McLaren and Williams around?

What is going on with McLaren and Williams? These two great giants seem stuck in a circle of underachievement. What would you do to fix their problems and get them back to the front?

Umar Ahmed, via email

The first thing I would do is kick some ass.