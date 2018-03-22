How to solve the halo's biggest annoyance

Even if the halo's aesthetics aren't considered an issue, there's a bigger, more irritating problem with the device that could do with solving. Thankfully, it only requires a quick fix.

For the benefit of FIA president Jean Todt, I shall choose my words carefully. He doesn't like public criticism for the sake of it.

There is a problem with the design of the halo device that should be addressed. It is not the aesthetics of the halo itself; this is not yet another 'oh doesn't it look just terrible' rant. The problem is an unintended consequence on the overall visual identity of the car and the person driving it.