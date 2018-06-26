How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled

Red Bull and Renault will end their engine supply relationship and the end of this year. Just what triggered the ultimate ending of one of Formula 1’s most successful partnerships?

If you disregard works teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes, what are the most successful and iconic chassis-engine combinations in Formula 1 history?

Lotus-Ford, McLaren-Honda and Williams-Renault might be among those that first spring to mind, and each of those combinations won four drivers' world championships. Somehow those names just seem to fit together. But what of the only other partnership that has earned four world titles?