Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled

0 shares
How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
26/06/2018 12:03

Red Bull and Renault will end their engine supply relationship and the end of this year. Just what triggered the ultimate ending of one of Formula 1’s most successful partnerships?

If you disregard works teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes, what are the most successful and iconic chassis-engine combinations in Formula 1 history?

Lotus-Ford, McLaren-Honda and Williams-Renault might be among those that first spring to mind, and each of those combinations won four drivers' world championships. Somehow those names just seem to fit together. But what of the only other partnership that has earned four world titles?

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault News Prime
Hillclimb

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel? News Prime
Formula 1

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel?

French Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix driver ratings

Why Vettel’s small error could have big consequences News Prime
Formula 1

Why Vettel’s small error could have big consequences

Why Ferrari must avoid Barcelona repeat in France News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari must avoid Barcelona repeat in France

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events