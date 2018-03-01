How a grand prix is run - the inside story

An F1 grand prix demands the minutely choreographed interactions of thousands of people. Anthony Rowlinson and James Roberts showcase their largely unheralded work.

The headmaster's office

Race director Charlie Whiting and key lieutenants meet for a briefing every morning of a grand prix weekend. This is what they talk about

It's 8.30am, Saturday morning at Interlagos. FIA race director Charlie Whiting is sitting at his desk in a spacious office. Windows on two sides offer a panorama of the twisting Autodromo Carlos Pace - Interlagos, home of the Brazilian Grand Prix.