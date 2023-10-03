Sargeant has six races left with which to secure his place on the F1 grid, and despite the public show of faith from team principal James Vowles, it’s obvious that he’ll have to improve his performance relative to team-mate Alex Albon while staying clear of trouble.

Inevitably, the knowledge that the clock is ticking will only pile on the pressure in the coming weeks, especially when he races in front of his home crowd in Austin and Las Vegas. It’s a daunting task for the 22-year-old.

When a team signs a rookie it knows that it is going to pay a price as the newcomer makes his way along the inevitable learning curve. Even Oscar Piastri, currently enjoying the best F1 debut season in many years, hit the wall in Montreal and Zandvoort.

Unfortunately for Sargeant his run of rookie year incidents has been way above the norm, and frustratingly for all concerned, it’s continued well into the second half of the season.

Just consider the four races since the summer break. He did a good job in Zandvoort only to crash heavily in Q3, and he then went off again in the race, albeit in an incident prompted by a hydraulic glitch triggered by a kerb.

After a clean weekend at Monza, he crashed in the race in Singapore, although he managed to get going again. Then at Suzuka after showing decent pace in practice he had another huge off in qualifying, which triggered a chassis change and a pitlane start. In the race, he slid into Valtteri Bottas, which led to a penalty and an early retirement due to a broken floor.

That run combined with incidents earlier in the year adds up to a lot of very expensive damage that has impacted the flow of new parts to the track. In addition, Sargeant has not yet contributed to the team’s points total, with Albon having scored all 21 so far.

Sargeant's unforced error in Singapore preceded another shunt at Suzuka, adding to a hefty damage bill Photo by: Williams

While Williams has a cushion over Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri, it won’t take much – at a high attrition wet race for example – for its rivals to score big. Even one lost championship place will be very costly.

To his credit Sargeant has not shied away from admitting to his mistakes, even when circumstances made life difficult.

"It had been another great day until that point,” he said after the Suzuka qualifying incident. “I think we really turned the car around from Friday and it was feeling good.

“But we've had quite a few issues with the rear overheating in the last sector. And that combined with what was too aggressive on power just gave me a big snap. And once I touched the grass, there wasn't a lot I could do.

"It's just been tricky with the tailwind there combined with the rear overheating, and I just wasn't patient enough with it. So yeah, it's definitely tricky there. But no reason I should be doing that."

Even when Albon confirmed that Suzuka’s final corner had been difficult for him as well, Sargeant didn’t want to deflect blame, adding: “I think it was a high tail wind corner, rear overheating was there, I knew it was a difficult corner.

"But at the end of the day, it's no excuse. It might have been tricky, but no reason to put it off."

A pitlane start plus a 10-second penalty to be taken at the first stop for a spare car infringement by the team didn’t give Sargeant much of a chance on Sunday.

Sargeant has been open in admitting to his mistakes Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

First-lap carnage and an early safety car at least negated the penalty and allowed him to catch the pack. But rather than take advantage of this and enjoy a clean race, then came Sargeant's contact with Bottas, an incident that earned him a five-place penalty.

"Just from the second I touched the brake in Turn 11, I was locked,” he said. “I thought he would have seen it and gone inside, I was never going to make the corner.

“Once he went to the outside there was there was nothing I could do to avoid. I tried to stop it. I thought he might have seen it to try and avoid it. It's my fault.

“But for his sake and mine, if he just sort of went underneath me, we would have avoided the whole thing, but I guess he must not have seen me."

Confirming details of a heart-to-heart with Vowles after his qualifying off, Sargeant said: "[The message] was just keep pressing forward, press forward into this race. That was my aim going into it. Obviously, it went pretty sideways pretty quickly for both cars. Just want to forget and move on."

Vowles arrived at Williams long after his predecessor Jost Capito signed Sargeant. Nevertheless, he insists that he’s fully behind the American, and having worked a lot with young drivers at Mercedes he understands the challenges that they face.

“Logan has very clear targets that he has to hit before the end of the season and we're working with him continuously,” Vowles said in a team video after Suzuka. “That's the important point - we're working with him. We want him to succeed, and we want him in the car next year. This is very much on us as well.

“We have taken someone straight from F2 without any significant testing, put them a day and a half in Bahrain in this car, and then wished them well on a season that has been awfully challenging for rookie drivers, full stop.”

Vowles has given Sargeant his public backing Photo by: Erik Junius

Vowles also pointed out that, at Suzuka, Albon was a step ahead in terms of spec due to the impact of Sargeant's crashes on production.

“We will continue to work with Logan and invest in Logan, as we want him to succeed,” he said. “He's on a journey with us as Williams.

“We have a young driver programme that we will continue to invest in. Only at the point where all of us come to the conclusion that we've reached the end of that road will we make any decisions. But we're nowhere near that yet.”

But much as the team wants to support Sargeant there’s a bigger picture of points and the damage bill, and that will all be factored in as Vowles and his bosses consider their options.

The good news for the incumbent is that there is no junior or reserve within the Williams camp who has momentum and is ready to take his place.

There are others floating around the paddock, notably Felipe Drugovich and Mick Schumacher, the latter potentially coming with a little push from Mercedes. However if Williams took Drugovich it would be starting once again with a rookie, while Schumacher lost his Haas drive after a crash-strewn sophomore season in 2022, and still has much to prove.

Liam Lawson has also been mentioned, but it makes little sense for the Red Bull camp to loan out a guy who is the reserve option for two teams, and who could take points off AlphaTauri.

Williams has no need to move quickly as there are no seats elsewhere for any of the candidates to take, and thus Sargeant has some breathing space in the coming races.

Schumacher has been touted as a potential replacement for Sargeant, but still has much to prove himself Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Of course, it's never ideal,” he said at Suzuka of his troubled run. “I mean at the end of the day, I'm not trying to put in the wall. So not a lot I can say other than I'm doing my best, but I keep crossing the line.

“I'd say the tricky part is just knowing I have the pace, but these little mistakes are obviously causing me issues. I’ll put it behind me, and go again.”

One factor in his favour is that he knows Austin, Mexico City and Interlagos from FP1 sessions he conducted last year. He’s even more familiar with Abu Dhabi, having completed F1 rookie test days there in both 2021 and 2022, as well as doing both FP1 and the F2 event last year.

At a time when small margins could make the difference, that experience will be useful. It’s now up to him to show that he has what it takes to enjoy an extended F1 career.