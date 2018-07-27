Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Renault started F1's first turbo revolution

shares
comments
How Renault started F1's first turbo revolution
Jul 27, 2018, 3:16 PM

Formula 1 rules dictate that every car must be powered by the same type of turbo hybrid engine in the modern era, four decades on from the first turbo revolution beginning.

In the mid-1970s F1 rules included an equivalency formula that allowed for turbo engines to race against the normally aspirated units that populated the whole grid.

Renault changed all that in 1977, and while it would lead to turbocharged engines having taken over F1 just a few years later, it wasn't a particularly smooth start for the manufacturer that ushered in a new era of F1 powerplants.

 

 

In this clip from the latest episode of Rapid Tech, Peter Windsor and Craig Scarborough discuss the early days of Renaults turbo F1 project, and then go on to look at the influence it had in the sport and the road car industry.

Next Formula 1 article
Ricciardo: Red Bull must avoid third-row start

Previous article

Ricciardo: Red Bull must avoid third-row start

Next article

Williams considering 2019 Mercedes gearbox supply

Williams considering 2019 Mercedes gearbox supply

About this article

Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

8h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.