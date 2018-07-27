Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events
Formula 1 Special feature

How Renault started F1's first turbo revolution

0 shares
How Renault started F1's first turbo revolution
Get alerts
27/07/2018 03:16

Formula 1 rules dictate that every car must be powered by the same type of turbo hybrid engine in the modern era, four decades on from the first turbo revolution beginning.

In the mid-1970s F1 rules included an equivalency formula that allowed for turbo engines to race against the normally aspirated units that populated the whole grid.

Renault changed all that in 1977, and while it would lead to turbocharged engines having taken over F1 just a few years later, it wasn't a particularly smooth start for the manufacturer that ushered in a new era of F1 powerplants.

 

 

In this clip from the latest episode of Rapid Tech, Peter Windsor and Craig Scarborough discuss the early days of Renaults turbo F1 project, and then go on to look at the influence it had in the sport and the road car industry.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events