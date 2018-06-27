Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Analysis

How Red Bull has kept up its aggressive aero push

0 shares
How Red Bull has kept up its aggressive aero push
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
27/06/2018 11:24

Red Bull continued its assault on rivals Mercedes and Ferrari with further aero tweaks at the French Grand Prix.

Undeterred by the power deficit it faces against its main rivals, the team is clearly leaving no stone unturned in its effort to ensure its chassis is performing as well as it can.

One of its main areas of change has been in the bargeboards, which are now incredibly complex. The new-for-2017 regulations offered the designers a way of expressing themselves more freely in this region of the car.

Red Bull has made the most progress in this respect, given that it started with the least complex bargeboards on the grid in 2017 and has had to incrementally add layer after layer of complexity to improve the car’s overall output.

The latest changes, as detailed in the animation above, have seen additional turning vanes added to the serrated footplate, whilst the existing ones have all been modified to complement them too.

Changes made in this area of the car are often paired with ones up and/or downstream too, as the team looks to unify the flow structures in order that an overall uplift in performance is achieved - giving the drivers the faith to push the car harder.

In this respect the update is a further optimisation of what was first introduced in Spain, as the team added three additional strakes on the leading edge of the floor, documented with some of the other changes in the 3D animation above.

Red Bull Racing RB14 diffuser comparsion
Red Bull Racing RB14 diffuser comparsion

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As part of the French GP update package, the diffuser was also modified, with the central section becoming the focal point of this particular update.

The square profile of the transition has been discarded in favour of a more gentle geometry, with the flapped section above altered to suit.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

Revealed: Renault’s improved 2018 S-duct idea News
Formula 1

Revealed: Renault’s improved 2018 S-duct idea

How a new tech philosophy is paying off for Ferrari News
Formula 1

How a new tech philosophy is paying off for Ferrari

Why Paul Ricard's last GP was a defining F1 tech moment News
Formula 1

Why Paul Ricard's last GP was a defining F1 tech moment

The upgrades that Haas hopes can turn its season News
Formula 1

The upgrades that Haas hopes can turn its season

How top teams adapted to Canada’s braking headache News
Formula 1

How top teams adapted to Canada’s braking headache

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events