Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams? Next / Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Analysis

How new F1 gearbox rule reduces Jeddah crash grid penalty jeopardy

A largely unheralded change to Formula 1’s gearbox regulations has removed some of the jeopardy associated with a heavy pre-race crash around the tight confines of the Jeddah track.

Adam Cooper
By:
How new F1 gearbox rule reduces Jeddah crash grid penalty jeopardy
Listen to this article

Under the 2022 FIA sporting regulations there is no longer a penalty associated with a change of gearbox after the start of running on a Saturday.

Thus street/temporary tracks like Jeddah and indeed Melbourne, Monaco, Baku and Montreal – where it’s all too easy to heavily damage a car – are no longer such a tightrope walk for teams and drivers.

We no longer have to speculate about whether a heavy rear or side impact could trigger a gearbox change and thus a penalty, at least in the early part of the season.

Until last season drivers had to use a gearbox for six consecutive events, with an event defined as Saturday and Sunday only – on Fridays they could use a practice gearbox that was outside the main allocation.

What that meant was that a heavy impact in either FP3 or qualifying often led to a gearbox change for the race, and thus a five-place penalty.

The system has changed for this season, and there is now a pool of gearboxes that can be swapped around in much the same way that there is a pool of power unit components. Penalties now only kick in when the limit for the year is exceeded.

Henceforth gearboxes are now classified as “restricted number components”, or RNCs. In fact they are divided into two elements – firstly the gearbox case and cassette, and secondly the gearbox driveline, gear change components and auxiliary components.

A driver is allowed to use four sets of each of those two elements for a 22 or 23 race season (there is a sliding scale based on the number of events), and if he takes a fifth element, a five-place grid penalty will result.

If a driver changes more than once on single race weekend only the second example can be kept in the pool and used in subsequent race weekends, so there can be no stockpiling if someone is already at the back of the grid.

In addition Friday is now considered as part of the whole event, so practice gearboxes that were not subject to penalties if damaged and changed are gone.

However, each team can also play what are in effect four “jokers” - they can use a gearbox outside of the allocation on four Fridays during the season, in FP1 and/or FP2.

The reason for that is to give teams (or their gearbox customers) a chance to test updates that they would not otherwise be able to run on track. However, it also takes away a little bit of the pressure to get through a whole season of 23 full weekends with just four boxes.

Indeed on Friday in Bahrain both Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon did exactly that, with a document from the FIA confirming that “the following drivers have run a gearbox assembly outside of the RNC allocation during P1 and P2 of this Event.”

The damaged car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, on a truck

The damaged car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, on a truck

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The new pool system also means that drivers no longer get a free gearbox change at the next race if they retire. That means drivers outside the top 10 will no longer be encouraged by their teams to park in the closing laps, because there will be no benefit to so doing.

Teams are allowed to undertake maintenance or make repairs in order to extend the life of components, although only if “the nature of the work to be carried out has been approved by the FIA and communicated to all competitors.”

In addition the FIA requires that the “competitor takes all the necessary measures to satisfy the FIA that the provisions of this article are fully respected. This may include, but is not limited to, an accurate record of the repair work that gets carried out, photographs, the recording of part numbers, etc.”

The FIA add that “change gears, dog rings and reverse (excluding final drives or reduction gears) may be changed under supervision for others of identical specification at any time during an event provided the technical delegate is satisfied there is evident physical damage to the parts in question.”

What the new system means in essence is that at least in the first part of the season we won’t see gearbox penalties as a result of accidents.

On the other hand if a driver does have reliability issues and gets to the end of that four-box limit, then the penalties will start to kick in.

And given that as mentioned there will be no “free” gearboxes handed out after retirements, in the pitlane as a whole more gearboxes are likely to have to do their full mileage allocation, potentially making it more likely that we will see some failures at some stage.

And accidents could still play a role. If a driver gets to the last few races with only one usable gearbox, perhaps after failures have seen the other examples binned, crash damage sustained on a Friday, Saturday or even in a race could lead to a penalty if a fifth box has to be used.

The bottom line is that as with PUs the threat of gearbox grid penalties has now been moved to late in the season, in other words as the title battle is potentially hotting up – adding an extra layer of intrigue to those final races.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?
Previous article

F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?
Next article

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?
Formula 1

F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?

Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?
Formula 1

Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc gap

Magnussen faces "more pressure to not mess up" at Jeddah F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen faces "more pressure to not mess up" at Jeddah F1 race

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result

How new F1 gearbox rule reduces Jeddah crash grid penalty jeopardy
Formula 1 Formula 1

How new F1 gearbox rule reduces Jeddah crash grid penalty jeopardy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
6 h
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.