How Mercedes has given Ferrari new reason to fear

How Mercedes has given Ferrari new reason to fear
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
29/06/2018 06:58

Lewis Hamilton joked that he wanted Mercedes' huge Austrian Grand Prix upgrades to "frighten" Ferrari and Red Bull. That may well have been what the champion team achieved in Austria on a commanding Friday.

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton suggested the major aerodynamic upgrade package Mercedes has brought to the Austrian Grand Prix would "help us in our battle to frighten the other guys".

While that was a light-hearted comment, it carried a real hint of threat. Ferrari and Red Bull can't have avoided being concerned when they saw the scope of the development step, which some have characterised as effectively a b-spec even though the team does not describe it that way.

