Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

0 shares
How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
13/03/2018 10:36

The current Renault team has won races and titles in multiple guises, and has grand plans for expansion and progress. But Mercedes and the current state of Formula 1 itself are making catch-up missions harder than ever.

Mercedes was first to hit the track in pre-season testing at Jerez at the start of the V6 turbo hybrid Formula 1 era in 2014; it has remained one step ahead since.

Pre-season testing suggests that a fifth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double, one that would elevate it to the same statistical dominance as the Ferrari supremacy of 2000-04, is eminently achievable.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page