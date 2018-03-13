How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

The current Renault team has won races and titles in multiple guises, and has grand plans for expansion and progress. But Mercedes and the current state of Formula 1 itself are making catch-up missions harder than ever.

Mercedes was first to hit the track in pre-season testing at Jerez at the start of the V6 turbo hybrid Formula 1 era in 2014; it has remained one step ahead since.

Pre-season testing suggests that a fifth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double, one that would elevate it to the same statistical dominance as the Ferrari supremacy of 2000-04, is eminently achievable.