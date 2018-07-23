Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 German GP Analysis

How Hamilton pulled off his German GP miracle

0 shares
How Hamilton pulled off his German GP miracle
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
23/07/2018 08:57

Amid rain, crashes, radio confusion and stewards' investigations, Lewis Hamilton managed to win the German Grand Prix from 14th on the grid. This is how he did it.

"Miracles do happen", race engineer Pete 'Bono' Bonnington told Lewis Hamilton over the radio after an unlikely German Grand Prix victory.

Hamilton later said he'd prayed for it, which maybe explains what he was doing crouched down between the front-right wheel and sidepod of his stricken Mercedes with his head resting on it after stopping in qualifying with a hydraulics problem. Whatever he was doing, given this was only the 12th time in 976 world championship races (ignoring the anomalous Indy 500s of 1950-1960) that a driver has won after starting 14th or lower, it worked.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Track Hockenheimring
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 News Prime
F3 Europe

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge? News Prime
Formula 1

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge?

The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away News Prime
Formula 1

The threat to motorsport’s future that won’t go away

How the BTCC is tackling drivers who don't pay their bills News Prime
BTCC

How the BTCC is tackling drivers who don't pay their bills

Why Leclerc is ready for Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc is ready for Ferrari

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events