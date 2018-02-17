Global
Retro 1998: How Hakkinen conquered Monaco

Retro 1998: How Hakkinen conquered Monaco
17/02/2018 10:58

When asked to choose his 'Race of My Life', Mika Hakkinen didn't need to think twice.

The two-time world champion's Monaco Grand Prix victory en route to his first title in 1998 still holds a special place in his heart.

As always in Monaco, pole position was vital, with Hakkinen beating McLaren teammate David Coulthard to top spot on the grid by 0.339 seconds. From there, after fending off a feisty Coulthard at the start, Hakkinen was managing a small lead until the second McLaren's engine failed exiting the tunnel.

