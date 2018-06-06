How Formula 1's forgotten man is back in fashion

Nico Hulkenberg was once on a seemingly unstoppable rise to F1 greatness, but now owns one of the grid's most unwelcome records. But his eye-catching performances in recent races for Renault suggest all is not lost just yet.

"You're only as sexy as your last race," says Nico Hulkenberg when it's put to him that he's suddenly back in fashion in Formula 1. And he's right.

After all, Hulkenberg is a driver who has played many roles since being signed as Williams test driver back in 2007.