How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

Some said that romance in motor racing died with Ferrari darling Gilles Villeneuve, in 1982. Six years later, Enzo himself was gone. But, as Damien Smith writes, the Ferrari legend only grew stronger in adversity.

One fatal misjudgement. That's all it took to jolt the trajectory of Formula 1 history during the super-power 1980s.

Had Gilles Villeneuve backed off and missed the rear of Jochen Mass's cruising March at Zolder in May 1982, who knows what glories would have abounded?