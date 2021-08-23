Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name
Formula 1 News

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

By:

In a year where Formula 1 cars heavily resemble last year's challengers, Adrian Newey has attributed Red Bull's token spend as a key factor in its rise to the top.

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Speaking at length recently on Red Bull's 'Talking Bull' podcast, the team's chief technical officer explained there was a weakness in its 2020 challenger that needed to be set straight for this season.

So if teams had not been able to make any revisions over the winter, then it would have left it a little bit on the backfoot.

"We had the unique situation of homologating last year's car to help F1 cope with the issues arising from COVID," explained Newey.

"It limited what we could do to the tokens we were allowed to spend. We chose to spend ours on the gearbox casing, which also allowed us to change the arrangement of the rear suspension. That was the one thing I didn't feel had worked very well on the RB16".

Red Bull had moved to a more rearward mounted suspension layout with the RB16, following in the footsteps of Mercedes which had mounted the rear of its suspension off the back of the casing, requiring a cutout in the crash structure that mounts to it.

Red Bull RB16 and Mercedes W11 rear suspension comparison

Red Bull RB16 and Mercedes W11 rear suspension comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The RB16B layout heads further in this direction, with the suspension rearranged to accommodate it. However, it couldn't go quite as far as Mercedes has, given it needed more tokens in order to modify the rear crash structure as well as the gearbox casing.

These changes not only appeared to have helped tame what had been a quite difficult car to drive in the early stages of 2020, but also gave the team more headroom to develop its aerodynamic concept, taking into account the changes that the FIA had made, as noted by Newey

"We had a mid-sized regulation change over the winter in terms of some aerodynamic restrictions around the floor and the back of the car. It wasn't a major change, but it did require some optimisation of the car to go with it."

Red Bull Racing RB16B floor comparison

Red Bull Racing RB16B floor comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An early adopter of the Z-shaped floor cutout, Red Bull has been the most productive on the grid this season in terms of developments, with performance based upgrades arriving at virtually every race so far in order to optimise its package.

This is interesting as it could be considered somewhat of a hangover from its 2020 campaign, when it discovered early-on that it had issues with developments coming through the pipeline, something that Newey went on to explain would actually help them in the long run

"To go back a little way, when we moved from the RB15 of 2019 to the RB16 last year, there were some things on the car that we didn't fully understand," he explained.

"Even with the wind tunnel programme and all of our simulation tools, there are still things that can trip you up, and that's exactly what happened at the start of 2020.

"It took a bit of time to understand and get on top of those issues. The benefit of that – as is often the case – is that you learn things that you wouldn't otherwise have learned.

"You get more out of the mistakes than you do the good things. I think that stood us in good stead for what we did over the winter, and those developments have got us to where we are now".

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We know that the team had to roll back an update to its nose during this period, with the narrow front wing pillar arrangement (V2) cast aside quite quickly as part of this discovery.

The team then set about back-to-back testing other solutions that had arrived during that time period to understand where it had gone wrong and set the wheels in motion to rectify its mistakes.

This year can be considered a gateway year in many respects, with the restrictions posed by the homologation and token system, the introduction of the budget cap and the impending arrival of F1's all-new car, something that Newey is acutely aware of and having to help manage

"I would say this is the biggest single regulation change we've had since the ground effect/venturi cars were banned at the end of 1982. It really is a revolution. The only thing that really stays the same is the power unit. Everything else is different.

"The balancing act is that we have to keep developing this year's car because, at the moment, we have a shot at the titles – and yet at the same time we can't just concentrate on this year and ignore what's to come.

"We're doing our best to juggle those two balls – while also coping with the cost cap which, as everyone knows, has meant we've unfortunately had to shrink the size of the team in certain areas."

shares
comments

Related video

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Previous article

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

2 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"

16 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

14 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

6 h
5
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

17 h
Latest news
How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

24m
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

48m
Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

2 h
Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

4 h
Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

6 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line driver 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line driver

Formula 1: Red Bull could never accept 2021 development sacrifice 00:40
Formula 1
Aug 21, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull could never accept 2021 development sacrifice

Formula 1: Perez appreciates Marko's honesty during tough moments 00:58
Formula 1
Aug 21, 2021

Formula 1: Perez appreciates Marko's honesty during tough moments

Formula 1: Ricciardo wants to be in 01:18
Formula 1
Aug 20, 2021

Formula 1: Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 title challenge

Formula 1: Red Bull in 00:41
Formula 1
Aug 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull in "good place" with current driver line-up

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
Video Inside
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Video Inside
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

Trending Today

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report
Supercars Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
48m
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
21 h
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Prime

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as Pat Symonds explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM Prime

The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021

Latest news

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris feels he found balance between joker and serious on social media

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.