How F1’s on-loan star is handling a crunch season

Sure, you know about his legendary dad. But how about his passion for pork-and-beef burgers - without tomatoes? Discover all this and more as Carlos Sainz faces your interrogation.

Where are all these people coming from? Renault's hospitality has been flat-out through lunchtime, and as one of the crew guides F1 Racing to our appointed table, her face contorts into a rictus of disapproval as she clocks the stains left on the tablecloth by previous guests. Evidence of their offending splatter is promptly whisked away, thrust into a bag, and replaced with a spotlessly clean equivalent.

Such is the world of F1 testing in the Liberty era. Pre-season at Barcelona, in the spring sunshine, the paddock is bustling with paying guests on hospitality tickets. It's a microcosm of a grand prix weekend, and with more track time available and consequently less pressure, teams can offer a more accessible guest experience. Hence the hubbub in the Renault motorhome - in a corner Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur is chewing the fat with his ex-boss, Cyril Abiteboul - and the throng of fans through which our interview subject is currently picking his way.