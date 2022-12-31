Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Next / Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"
Formula 1 News

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022

Prior to the start of Formula 1’s new era in 2022, the FIA’s rule changes included one aimed at giving younger drivers more testing chances. 

By:
How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022
Listen to this article

The new regulation meant teams were obliged to give two free practice sessions per season to a driver who had not yet competed in more than two grands prix. 

As teams fulfilled this requirement, a total of ten ‘rookies’ who had not taken part in a race got their opportunity to run in practice. 

There was also Pietro Fittipaldi, who had already contested two races for Haas in 2020, but still fell under the jurisdiction of the clause. 

The same was also true for Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou, who took part as a ‘rookie’ runner in the first race despite being an official race driver. 

While he could in theory have not been made to sit out any session, he actually gave way twice over the course of the campaign. 

Alfa Romeo let Robert Kubica take the wheel a total of four times, but his entries were voluntary and not forced by the regulations.  

Apart from Alfa Romeo, Haas was the only team to use a non-rookie Friday driver when it drafted in Antonio Giovinazzi

Of the rookies, Nyck de Vries got the most varied experience. The Dutchman, who will be a regular driver for AlphaTauri in 2023, was allowed to take part in four practice sessions. 

The most remarkable thing about him is that he drove for three different teams: Mercedes (France and Mexico), Aston Martin (Italy) and Williams (Spain).

Having also driven in the post-season Abu Dhabi test for future employer AlphaTauri, it meant he drove four different F1 cars in 2022.

That could have even been five if McLaren's Lando Norris had not reported fit for the Brazil weekend after picking up an illness in Sao Paulo. 

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44

Photo by: Williams F1

Logan Sargeant was also in action four times, but only for one team: Williams. It gave the American so many outings because it wanted to ensure he got over the superlicence points threshold if there was a late season disappointment in the F2 standings – but he ultimately did enough anyway. 

New Zealander Liam Lawson had three practice sessions for two different teams at Red Bull and AlphaTauri, Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) each had two practice sessions for their respective teams. 

Juri Vips (Red Bull), Alex Palou (McLaren), Patricio O'Ward (McLaren), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) and Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo) each got one outing. 

Broken down by series, the picture is as follows: six of the drivers came from Formula 2, with the two McLaren testers coming from the IndyCar series. Formula E provided one candidate with de Vries. 

Shwartzman and Fittipaldi filled the role of test drivers in Formula 1 in 2022, with the latter Brazilian driving all six races of the season in the European Le Mans Series on the side. 

The distribution of the two practice stints was geared towards the end of the season for most teams. There were Friday drivers at just one of the first 11 grands prix: the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Williams and Red Bull used their first opportunity, and Kubica was also in action for Alfa Romeo. 

After France (two), Hungary (one), Belgium (one) and Italy (two) had seen the occasional Friday driver, most teams still had to settle their end-of-season debt at the last four races, of which Brazil was virtually excluded due to the sprint event. 

Therefore, five Friday drivers were used in Austin and Mexico before the season finale in Abu Dhabi featured eight drivers who did not have a regular cockpit in the past season. 

It is therefore hardly surprising that the rookies' best finishes were also achieved at the final race: Liam Lawson was fifth for Red Bull, Robert Shwartzman seventh in the Ferrari. 

Otherwise, only de Vries (9th) was among the top 10 for Mercedes in France. However, it must be mentioned that the rookies' programmes are also mostly not designed for best times. 

For 2023, Article 32.4 c) of the Sporting Regulations again stipulates the same rule regarding Friday drivers: "On one (1) occasion in each car entered for the Championship during each Championship, each Competitor must use a driver who has not participated in more than two (2) Championship races in their career". 

This means that in the coming year, too, all teams must have both regular drivers sit out once each.  
Only McLaren, AlphaTauri and Williams are different, because with Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries they can use drivers who already fall under the rookie rule.  

Thus, their duty will already be discharged at the first race of the season. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Previous article

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Next article

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"
More from
Norman Fischer
Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022

Who were the saints and sinners from F1’s penalty points system?
Formula 1

Who were the saints and sinners from F1’s penalty points system?

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP Eifel GP
Formula 1

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

Latest news

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon

Alex Albon says that his Williams Formula 1 team has to use a “rolling pin” to ensure that its 2023 car has the consistency that its predecessors have lacked.

Dakar 2023, Stage 1: Sainz leads from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023, Stage 1: Sainz leads from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles

Audi driver Carlos Sainz Sr took the lead of the 2023 Dakar Rally with a late charge in the opening stage on Sunday, while reigning Nasser Al-Attiyah struggled to eighth place.

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime
WRC WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey is braced for a tough year in Formula 1 against Ferrari and Mercedes, believing they will “be right back” in the championship fight. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Prime

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.